New Delhi: 5 people were killed and at least 18 injured after a private bus met with an accident on the Agra-Lucknow Expressway Sunday morning. The accident took place when the bus hit a car and overturned. Also Read - Uttar Pradesh Lockdown: These Six Districts Are Contributing 40 Per Cent of Cases | Check List

Following the accident, locals and police rescued the passengers and injured were shifted to a nearby hospital. It took place at around 5 AM today near Saurikh in Kannauj. As per reports, around 40 people were onboard the bus, which was going to Delhi from Bihar’s Darbhanga.

Incidentally, Kannauj was also the site of yet another bus accident in January when a bus collided with a truck in the district’s GT Road, resulting in deaths of at least 20 passengers.

Speaking on today’s accident, senior police official Amrendra Pratap Singh told news agency ANI, “The private bus was coming from Darbangha and going to Delhi when it hit a car. Both the vehicles came down from the highway”.

“When the information was received, police and other security persons reached the spot. Five people have died and 18 people were injured who are admitted to a hospital”, the official further said.