New Delhi: The Uttar Pradesh government on Tuesday cleared an executive order to check forced religious conversion for the sake of marriage, which BJP leaders refer to as “love jihad”. Also Read - Good News! More Girls Are Now Being Adopted by Foreign Couples, UP Govt Credits 'Mission Shakti' Programme

The state government said the approval for the ordinance was given at a meeting of the state cabinet chaired by Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath. Also Read - 'Freedom of Choice, Not Love Jihad': Court Scraps Hindu-Muslim Row, UP Govt Set For Crucial Meet Today

The passing of the executive order from the state cabinet comes in less than a month after Chief Minister Adityanath cited an Allahabad High Court order on religious conversion for marriage to raise the issue of “love jihad”. Also Read - Night Curfew, Cap on Wedding Guests, Mandatory Test For Travel: How States Are Fighting Fresh COVID Spike

Notably, the move from the state government comes shortly after the Allahabad High Court upheld the right to freedom of choice of individuals and quashed its own order in which it had said that conversion for the sake of marriage was not acceptable.

In the state cabinet meeting, the state government, while passing the ordinance, said more than 100 cases were examined before bringing the ordinance. As per updates, the law mandates imprisonment between one-five years for those convicted of carrying out forceful conversions for marriage.

Prior to this, Madhya Pradesh had made clear that it will be bringing in a law to counter ‘love jihad’ during the next Assembly session.