UP Cabinet Expansion: A day after expanding his Cabinet ahead of the crucial Assembly polls in Uttar Pradesh, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath allocated portfolios to his 7 new ministers. CM Yogi announced the allocation of the department on Twitter last night. Notably, Uttar Pradesh was the fourth BJP-ruled state where a major rejig took place after Gujarat, Karnataka and Uttarakhand. The expansion was seen as an attempt to set the caste balance right and give more representation to most backwards and schedule castes before elections in the state.

मा. कैबिनेट मंत्री श्री जितिन प्रसाद जी को प्राविधिक शिक्षा विभाग का दायित्व प्रदान किया गया है। आपको हार्दिक बधाई! — Yogi Adityanath (@myogiadityanath) September 27, 2021

The newly appointed cabinet minister Jitin Prasada, has been allotted the technical education portfolio, earlier held by Kamal Rani Varun who passed away last year due to Covid.Prasada has also been allotted the 9 Kalidas Marg bungalow that was earlier occupied by Kamal Rani Varun. Paltu Ram has been given Sainik Kalyan, home guard, Prantiya Rakshak Dal and civil defence. CM Yogi is the cabinet minister of these departments.

Check the full list of newly inducted ministers and their portfolios here:-

Jitin Prasada: Technical education department



Paltu Ram: Sainik Kalyan, home guard, Prantiya Rakshak Dal and Civil defence.

Sangeeta Balwant Bind: Junior minister for cooperatives under Mukut Bihari Verma and Dharmavir Prajapati

Chahtrapal Singh Gangwar: MoS in Revenue department

Sanjeev Gond: Minister in Social Welfare and scheduled caste-scheduled tribe welfare department

Dinesh Khatik: Junior minister in the department of Jal Shakti and flood control.

Congratulating the new ministers, Adityanath in another tweet said, “All the ministers, who were inducted on Sunday have been given the responsibility of their departments. I am confident that under your leadership, the development of the departments concern will touch new heights.”

Meanwhile, Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) chief Mayawati slammed the UP govt for ‘trying to mobilise the votes on the basis of caste by inducting new ministers in the state Cabinet. Taking to Twitter, the BSP chief cautioned the voters of the poll-bound state about the “dual character” of the Uttar Pradesh government and alleged the not only BJP-led government has not taken any concrete steps for the development of the sections BJP is allegedly trying to appease by inducting new ministers but also halted the projected stated during her government in the state for them.

“Whoever has been made a minister by BJP yesterday to mobilise votes on the basis of caste in UP, it would have been better if they did not accept it. Because by the time they will understand their respective ministry and want to do something, the code of conduct for election will be implemented here,” she tweeted.

Jitin Prasada, on the other hand, has dismissed the narrative that his Brahmin identity gave him an advantage after he joined the BJP switching over to the BJP. “The party and I believe in ‘Sabka saath, Sabka Vikas, Sabka Vishwas’ and I will take along people from all sections of the society,” he said.