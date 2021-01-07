Lucknow: Uttar Pradesh Chief minister Yogi Adityanath on Wednesday directed the state officials to conduct another dry run for COVID-19 vaccination on January 11. After the successful dry run on 5th January, the next dry run will check the preparedness of state government regarding the vaccination drive. Also Read - Biennial Legislative Council Polls for 12 Seats in UP to be Held on Jan 28: Election Commission

He also gave orders on intensive review of all preparations for vaccination. He said that all the guidelines of the central government should be strictly followed during the vaccination.

Presiding over a meeting to review the unlock situation at his official residence, Adityanath said all the work for the vaccination should be done within the timeline.

He said medicines, medical equipment and oxygen backup should remain available in sufficient quantity in COVID-19 hospitals. Contact tracing and surveillance should be carried out with full vigour, he said.

Adityanath said people should continuously be made aware about the prevention of COVID-19 and for this, various publicity mediums, including public address systems, should be used comprehensively.

He said the Mukhya Mantri Arogya Mela would be organised again from January 10 at rural and urban primary health centres and people should be specially made aware about measures for protection against COVID-19 at these melas. He said eligible persons should also be given cards of the Ayushman Bharat scheme at these melas.