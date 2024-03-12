Home

Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath Allocates Portfolios To 4 Newly Inducted Ministers In Lucknow

The four new ministers were sworn in by Governor Anandiben Patel at the Raj Bhavan in Lucknow in the presence of CM Yogi Adityanath.

The Rashtriya Lok Dal (RLD) and the Suheldev Bharatiya Samaj Party (SBSP) are now a part of the ruling NDA. (File/PTI

Uttar Pradesh Ministers: Following the induction of four new ministers in the Uttar Pradesh cabinet on March 5, state Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Tuesday, March 12, allocated portfolios to the four newly inducted ministers.

The four new ministers who were inducted are SBSP chief Om Prakash Rajbhar, RLD’s Anil Kumar, and the BJP’s Dara Singh Chauhan and Sunil Kumar Sharma. They were sworn in as ministers by Governor Anandiben Patel at the Raj Bhavan in Lucknow in the presence of Yogi Adityanath.

Om Prakash Rajbhar gets Panchayati Raj and Minority Welfare, Haj, and Waqf department, Dara Singh Chauhan gets Prison Department, Sunil Kumar Sharma gets IT and Electronics Department, Anil Kumar Sharma gets Science and Technology Department, and Dharmveer Prajapati gets citizen protection department.

The Rashtriya Lok Dal (RLD) and the Suheldev Bharatiya Samaj Party (SBSP) are now a part of the ruling NDA.

Sunil Kumar Sharma is a BJP MLA from Sahibabad in Ghaziabad district. He won the Sahibabad seat by a record margin in the 2017 and 2022 UP polls.

Dara Singh Chauhan was originally in the Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) before he joined the BJP ahead of the 2017 UP assembly polls and joined the SP before the 2022 UP polls and later returned to the BJP. Representing Nonia, Chauhan was made a minister in the first Yogi government between 2017 and 2022.

Anil Kumar is an RLD MLA from Purkazi in Muzaffarnagar district.

OP Rajbhar is the chief of the Suheldev Bharatiya Samaj Party (SBSP) and a former cabinet minister in the Uttar Pradesh government and an MLA from the Zahoorabad constituency in Ghazipur.

Last week, RLD leader Jayant Chaudhary met Union Home Minister Amit Shah and BJP national president JP Nadda in Delhi and formally joined the ruling National Democratic Alliance (NDA).

(With agency inputs)

