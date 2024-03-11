Home

Uttar Pradesh

UP CM Yogi Adityanath Deepfake Video Viral, FIR Lodged Against Facebook Account

UP CM Yogi Adityanath Deepfake Video Viral, FIR Lodged Against Facebook Account

A deepfake video of Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath has been going viral where he is endorsing a diabetes medicine. An FIR has been lodged against the Facebook account sharing this video...

UP CM Yogi Adityanath

New Delhi: Technology has become a part of our daily lives and has made a lot of things easier for us all, however, every thing that has a positive impact, also has a negative side to it – so does technology. Lately, Artificial Intelligence (AI) has been in the trend and has made life easy in a lot of aspects but one of its biggest issues is Deepfake videos. Several celebrities have been victims of deepfake videos and the latest person to fall victim, is the Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh, Yogi Adityanath. A deepfake video of the UP CM, endorsing a diabetes medicine has been going viral and now, an FIR has been filed against the Facebook account responsible for this video..

Deepfake Video Of UP CM Yogi Adityanath Viral

As mentioned earlier, a deepfake video of Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, using artificial technology (AI), that shows him promoting an alleged medicine for diabetes recently went viral on social media. The 41-second video, which has been cut from a clip of a news channel, was posted on February 26 by an FB account ‘Grace Garsia’. It has got 225K views and 120 shares on the Facebook where the video also had thumbnails that said, “Bharat me Madhumeh par vijay prapt ki gai hai. Madhumeh ko alvida kahen (Diabetes has been conquered in India. Say goodbye to diabetes).”

What Is Deepfake Video Of UP CM About?

In the video using AI tools, the Chief Minister’s audio and the voice narration were changed to promote buying diabetes medicine through the website. “In the video, it was also seen that the Chief minister is saying that the medicine has been developed by Indian scientists and whoever buys the medicine by visiting the website will be honoured by God,” the inspector claimed, sharing the link to the posted video and the Facebook profile.

Action Taken, FIR Filed Against FB Page

After the video went viral, on the complaint of Inspector Mohammed Muslim Khan posted at cybercrime at DGP office, cyber police station, Hazratganj, registered an FIR against Facebook profile ‘Grace Garsia’ under IPC sections 419 (cheating by impersonation), 420 (cheating), 511 (attempted offence) and section 66 of the IT Act, 2008. The complainant in his FIR said he found the Facebook profile where a video of Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath was uploaded.

(Inputs from IANS)

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest News News on India.com.