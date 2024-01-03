Home

UP Cold Wave: Schools Shut In Several Districts, IMD Issues Orange Alert

The IMD has issued an orange alert due to cold wave conditions in parts of Uttar Pradesh owing to which schools have been closed in Lucknow and Gautam Buddh Nagar (Noida), districts.

Students ride bicycle amid the dense fog and cold weather, in Lucknow. (File Photo: ANI)

Uttar Pradesh Cold Wave: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued an orange alert as it predicted severe cold wave conditions to prevail across Uttar Pradesh over the next few days, Following the weather’s agency warning, schools in several districts of the state announced winter break till January 6 (Saturday).

IMD issues orange alert in UP

The IMD has issued an orange alert in parts of Uttar Pradesh, while a yellow alert has been issued in other regions of the state, due to prevalent cold wave conditions which are expected to intensify over the coming days.

The IMD has also forecasted isolated rainfall in some parts of Uttar Pradesh on January 3 and 4 while the minimum temperature is expected slide further from January 5 onwards.

“Some rainfall is expected in Jhansi, Banda, Orai, Chitrakoot, Kaushambi, Mirzapur, Sonbhadra, Varanasi, Chandauli, and nearby areas over the next 48 hours,” the IMD said in its daily weather briefing.

It also said that dense to very dense fog is likely to engulf parts of the state over the coming week as the cold wave intensifies.

Schools shut in UP in Lucknow, Noida

Meanwhile, owing to the prevalent weather conditions, schools in Lucknow and Gautam Buddh Nagar (Noida), were ordered shut by their respective administrations. As per the orders issued by the respectives authorities, schools for students of Class 1 to Class 8 will remain shut in both districts till January 6.

“In compliance with the instructions given in public interest by the District Magistrate of Gautam Buddha Nagar, there will be a holiday till January 6 (from class nursery to 8) in the schools recognized by all the boards running in the district, due to severe cold and dense fog. The above should be strictly followed,” said an order issued by the Gautam Buddha Nagar DM.

Similarly, an order issued by the District Education Officer, Lucknow, said, “Regarding the above-mentioned matter, you are aware that at present a cold wave is going on in the entire state including the Lucknow district and it is extremely cold. Following the instructions given by the District Magistrate, you are ordered to ensure leave for all the children studying in school from pre-primary to class 8 till January 6, 2024.”

“If classes from class 9 to 12 are being conducted, then their timings should be kept between 10:00 am to 03:00 pm only,” the order stated further, according to news agency ANI.

“Strict compliance of the above should be ensured. Stringent action will be taken as per rules against any school that does not ensure compliance with the above,” it said.

Earlier last week, the Varanasi district administration also announced the closure of schools for students of Class 1 to Class 8 till January 6 due to cold wave conditions.

(With ANI inputs)

