Agra: A communal clash broke out in Uttar Pradesh's Agra over an accident on Sunday. The violence was reported two days after the similar clashes in Kanpur. According to police, a motorcycle hit a man in the Basai Khurd area of Tajganj where road was under construction with piles of interlocking tiles lying on either side of the road. After the accident, a fight broke out between the biker and the injured man. The argument escalated and soon people of the two communities started pelting stones at each other.

After being informed, police reached the site and situation was brought under control. In a statement, police said that it was a minor incident and there is no tension in the area now.

In UP's Agra, stone pelting after two groups clashed over a minor accident in Tajganj area on Sunday evening. pic.twitter.com/vFGWDcLvC8 — Piyush Rai (@Benarasiyaa) June 6, 2022



Kanpur Violence

A communal clash broke out in Kanpur on Friday after members of one community started forcing closure of shops in the Beconganj area after the Friday prayers. The members had announced closure of the market in protest against BJP spokesman Nupur Sharma’s purported derogatory remarks on Prophet Mohammad. After Friday prayers, members of one community started getting the shops closed and the other community protested over this. This led to clashes, followed by stone pelting and brick batting. Sources said that the miscreants had also fired in the air.

The Kanpur Police have said that the involvement of Popular Front of India (PFI), an extremist Muslim organisation, in the violence that erupted in Kanpur on Friday was getting ‘visible’. The local Muslim leader, Hayat Zafar Hashmi, was identified by the police as the main conspirator behind the violence. The Kanpur Police have arrested a total of 29 people involved in the violence that erupted in the city’s Parade Chowk area on Friday, June 3.

Kanpur Police Commissioner, V.S. Meena, said in a statement on Sunday, “Documents related to the Popular Front of India (PFI) have been found during the searches. Documents related to the Social Democratic Party of India (SDPI) and Campus Front of India (CFI) were also found during searches at the premises of Zafar Hayat Hashmi, the main accused in the case.”