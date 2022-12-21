Uttar Pradesh Issues COVID Guidelines Amid Spike in Cases, Makes Mask Mandatory at Public Places

Uttar Pradesh Coronavirus Latest News Today: Taking preventive measures amid spike in COVID cases, the Uttar Pradesh government on Wednesday issued an alert across the state and stepped up preparedness. Deputy Chief Minister Brijesh Pathak instructed all the Chief Medical Officers of the state and officers of the Medical Education Department to increase vigilance. “Go out only by wearing a mask–exercise caution. Follow the directions,” he said.

“The Health and Medical Education Department should start arrangements from investigation to treatment. Vigilance should be increased at the airport. People who have returned from infection-affected countries should be tested,” sources told news agency ANI.

The Deputy Chief Minister said that checking of passengers coming from infection-affected countries should be ensured. Get genome sequencing done,” the sources said, adding that it would help in the detection of new COVID variants accurately.

“Identify passengers with other symptoms including cold and fever,” sources said. The government also instructed to collect samples of COVID suspects and conduct their searches.

“During this, people who have returned from travel should be advised to stay in home isolation,” the sources said.

Moreover, instructions were given to the Health Department to make a list of people who have returned from abroad.

“Take a look at his health for 12 to 14 days. In case of any kind of problem, treatment should be made available to them,” the sources said.

“Make arrangements for the recruitment of Covid infected. Make adequate arrangements for resources ranging from oxygen to RTPCR, CT scan, X-ray, and pathology tests. Collect masks, PPE kits and gloves etc. in sufficient quantity. Manage the drugs used in the treatment.,” he said.