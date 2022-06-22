Uttar Pradesh Coronavirus Latest Update: Along with other states, Uttar Pradesh is witnessing a sudden surge in coronavirus cases. Alarmed by the rising cases in the state, Deputy Chief Minister Brajesh Pathak on Wednesday said 682 fresh infections detected on Wednesday are a ”warning” for them.Also Read - People's Casual Attitude Reason Behind Rising COVID Cases In West Bengal: Medical Experts

He also said he will be interacting over the phone with patients admitted to government hospitals every day under a health department campaign to take stock of health facilities. Also Read - Why is India Witnessing Sudden Surge in COVID Cases? Experts Say New Variants Could Be Main Reason

Giving details, he said that if the number of active cases touched 8,000 to 10,000, an alert will be sounded in the state. “Today, 682 new patients of covid were found in the state. This is a warning for us. If the figure of covid infections touched 8,000-10,000, an alert will sounded,” he said. Also Read - Has COVID 4th Wave Started in Maharashtra? State Reports 4024 New Cases, BA.5 Variant Found in 4 Patients

Uttar Pradesh till Tuesday had recorded 2,934 active cases.

The deputy chief minister also urged the general public to wear masks, maintain social distancing, use hand sanitizers and help the government in ending COVID-19.

The deputy chief minister, who holds the health portfolio, said he will speak to 20 patients admitted to 10 different hospitals daily over the phone to take stock of their health facilities.

He further added that he has so far visited 46 different hospitals to inspect medical arrangements but it will take time to reach everywhere.

In such a situation, a ”Swasthya Aap Ka, Sankalp Sarkar Ka” campaign has been started to reach out to people, he said and added that he has sought mobile numbers of patients admitted to various government hospitals from health department officials for the campaign.

On the other hand, India earlier in the day reported 12,249 new coronavirus infections and 13 deaths, while active cases went up by over 2,300 in a 24-hour span.

The latest updates pushed the country’s overall Covid numbers to 4,33,31,645 cases, 5,24,903 deaths and 81,687 active cases. The number of active cases rose by 2,374 from Tuesday to stand at 81,687, and now constitute 0.19 per cent of the total infections, the ministry said.