Uttar Pradesh Coronavirus Latest Update: Amid a steady rise in coronavirus cases in Ghaziabad and Gautam Buddh Nagar, the Uttar Pradesh government on Saturday issued high alert in all the National Capital Region (NCR) districts and directed officials to send samples of COVID patients for genome sequencing.

The move was taken by Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath while chairing a meeting on COVID-19 management in the state. During the meeting, the chief minister observed that over the past few days, there has been a rise in COVID cases in the state's neighbouring areas and its impact can be seen in the NCR districts. Taking preventive measures, the state government asked officials to put all the NCR districts on alert mode.

Yogi Adityanath asked officials to ramp up the administration of the booster dose of COVID-19 vaccines to all adults. Booster doses are being administered at 700 private vaccination centres in the state.

As per official data, Gautam Buddh Nagar reported 70 COVID-19 cases and Ghaziabad 11 on Saturday.

Moreover, the chief minister asked officials to remain vigilant to malaria in the Bareilly division and generate awareness about the prevention of dengue in Agra and Lucknow divisions.

Earlier in the day, the health department said 70 people, including 14 children, have tested positive for COVID-19 in Uttar Pradesh’s Gautam Buddh Nagar, pushing the number of active infections to over 200. The number of active cases in the district, adjoining Delhi, has reached 218 now, the department said.

According to official figures, 70 more people have tested positive for the infection since Friday 6 am while eight have been cured during the period.

Of the 70 new cases, 14 are children below 18 years of age who have tested positive for COVID-19, Chief Medical Officer Sunil Kumar Sharma told news agency PTI.

Since the outbreak of the pandemic in March 2020, a total of 98,902 people in Gautam Buddh Nagar have tested positive for COVID-19 while 490 of them have died due to the infection, according to official data.

(With inputs from PTI)