New Delhi: A couple in their early 20s had allegedly died by suicide in Uttar Pradesh's Lakhimpur Kheri district. The young unmarried couple was found allegedly hanging from a tree in Lakhimpur Kheri, police said on Sunday. The couple were school dropouts and belonged to different castes. Their families were against their relationship for the past two years.

The couple, Aarti and Kanhaiya, left their houses on Friday evening and were found allegedly hanging on Saturday evening. The police have sent their bodies for post-mortem.

Sources quoted by news agency IANS said Aarti’s marriage had been fixed with another man and it was this that forced the couple to take the extreme step of ending their lives. Police said autopsy report of the couple will ascertain the primary cause of death.

“Prima facie it appears to be a case of suicide as forensic experts have not recovered any evidence of foul-play. The autopsy report will ascertain the reason of death. No complaint has been lodged by either of the families yet,” Lakhimpur Kheri SHO, Siyaram Verma, said. Both of them were found hanging from a mango tree from the same rope.