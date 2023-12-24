Home

Uttar Pradesh Covid Cases Rise, State Health Department Issues Advisory

Covid cases are rising in different states across the country. The active Covid cases in Uttar Pradesh have reached ten and the state health department has also issued an advisory. Know all about it..

Covid Cases Rise In Uttar Pradesh (Representative Image)

New Delhi: JN.1 subvariant of Covid19 has been in the news and has been rapidly spreading across the different states of India, especially Kerala. Amid the rise in covid cases, Uttar Pradesh reported a total of ten active covid cases as of December 23, 2023. On Friday, four new covid cases were reported in the state which prompted the health department to issue an advisory to all the senior health officials and all divisional commissioners. Out of the four new cases, three were reported in Ghaziabad and one was reported in Prayagraj. Here’s what the health advisory issued by the state health department says…

Uttar Pradesh Active Covid Cases

As mentioned earlier, the active covid cases in Uttar Pradesh are ten, out of which, three are in Ghaziabad, two in Sambhal and one each in Bulandshahr, Lucknow, Prayagraj and Raebareli. Till date, according to the data of the state health department, 21,45,513 covid cases and 23,717 deaths have been reported in the state.

State Health Department Issues Advisory

A state advisory has been issued by the state health department which says, “Due to Covid vaccination coverage, the number of new cases went down considerably. Hence, the Covid infection has been taken out from the public health emergency of international concern (PHEIC) category. But the infection is surviving and cases are coming up. Hence, district-level strict monitoring is of significance.” The advisory says that the health workers have to launch a district-wide drive to identify individuals who are suffering from Severe Acute Respiratory Infections (SARI) and Influenza-Like Illness (ILI).

General public has also been requested to adhere to the corona-related protocol; the Chief Medical Officer (CMO) said, “As the direction has been issued by the government to begin RT-PCR and antigen testing for corona on a war footing; we have instructed the rapid response teams (RRT) to collect the samples of the suspected persons and snd them to BSL (biological safety lab) at the district hospital.”

JN.1 Covid Variant Symptoms

According to Dr Ujjwal Prakash, Senior Consultant in Chest Medicine, Ganga Ram Hospital, Delhi, JN.1 Subvariant is a mild variant and it causes upper respiratory symptoms. The reported symptoms include runny nose, sore throat, fever, sore throat, headache and sometimes, gastrointestinal symptoms. It is said that these symptoms improve in four-five days. Dr Prakash further said, “The first way going forward is testing this new variant of COVID if possible, and then we have to see whether they have COVID or any other viral infection. Symptoms are almost very common with other viral infections. They may be slightly more severe. Some patients may have some symptoms more severe than others, but more or less the infection is just like any other viral infection.”

