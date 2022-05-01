Uttar Pradesh Covid: As the nation witnesses an uptick trend in covid cases, prohibitionary measures under Section 144 have been imposed in Uttar Pradesh’s Gautam Budh Nagar from 1 to 31 May, reported news agency ANI. As per the new order, wearing face masks has also been made mandatory in public places.Also Read - Gardens Galleria Murder: CCTV Footage Shows Brijesh Rai Beaten By Bouncers, Staff As Brawl Continues Outside Bar

"No one should be allowed to conduct any protests or hunger strike without the permission of the higher authorities. Organising puja and offering of Namaz in public places will not be allowed," said the Police Commissionerate of Gautam Budh Nagar.

"Social distancing in schools during the exams has to be maintained with proper Covid-19 guidelines," he added.

According to news agency ANI, the order has been imposed in view of the upcoming festivals and a spike in Covid-19 cases

Here are some of the key takeaways from the order:

After a rise in the number of Covid-19 cases in Gautam Buddh Nagar last month, the Uttar Pradesh government had made wearing face masks mandatory in public places.

“In view of the increasing Covid-19 cases, officials across all police station areas of Commissionerate Gautam Buddh Nagar are carrying out regular Covid-19 awareness drives and asking people to adhere to guidelines and protocols on the infection,” a spokesperson said.