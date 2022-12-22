UP Covid Update: CM Yogi Adityanath Chairs Key Meet, Directs Officials To Ramp Up Testing | Top Points

CM Yogi instructed them to conduct genome sequencing of every positive case and increase pace of COVID testing, precaution dose.

The panel also reviewed data on Covaxin and Corbevax vaccines for the 6-12 age group.

Lucknow: Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Thursday held a meeting with Team-9 officials over the current covid situation in the state. During the meeting, the chief minister directed officials to create awareness about mask usage in crowded and public spaces.

He also instructed them to conduct genome sequencing of every positive case and increase pace of COVID testing, precaution dose. Earlier, the UP government had issued an alert across the state and stepped up preparedness.

“The Health and Medical Education Department should start arrangements from investigation to treatment. Vigilance should be increased at the airport. People who have returned from infection-affected countries should be tested,” sources told ANI.

The sources said that Deputy Chief Minister Brijesh Pathak has instructed all the Chief Medical Officers of the state and officers of the Medical Education Department to increase vigilance. “He said that checking of passengers coming from infection-affected countries should be ensured. Get genome sequencing done,” the sources said, adding that it would help in the detection of new COVID variants accurately.

Govt Restarts Random Sampling of International Passengers

Meanwhile, owning to a sudden surge in COVID-19 cases in the United States, China, Brazil and South Korea has prompted the Union Health Ministry to review the pandemic situation in India and as per the precautionary measure the government has restarted random sampling of international passengers at airports across the country for Covid from today.

Sources told ANI, “Random sampling of international passengers for Covid19 has started at airports in the country from today.”