New Delhi: A Dalit girl, who was allegedly gangraped and set on fire by two men, succumbed her injurie in Uttar Pradesh's Pilibhit. The girl was reportedly hospitalised after she was set ablaze by the accused. The deceased girl's body will be handed over to her family after autopsy.

The incident took place at Pilibhit's Kunwarpur village where the girl was sexually assaulted. The accused had later poured diesel on the girl. She was battling for her life at the hospital but succumbed to her injuries after 12 days.

Two accused have been arrested by the police.

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Sunday held a meeting with officials regarding the law and order situation in the state via video conferencing. The CM reviewed the work of the officers who were negligent regarding the incidents related to the murders of women in Lakhimpur, Pilibhit, Lucknow, Gonda, Badaun and Amroha.

Notably, two Dalit minor sisters were found hanging from a tree in Uttar Pradesh’s Lakhimpur Kheri district on Wednesday leading to outrage over law and order in the state. The post-mortem reports confirmed that both girls were raped and strangulated.

The Uttar Pradesh Police on Thursday arrested six people in connection with the case.

“Junaid, Suhail and Hafeezur Rehman were reportedly arrested during an encounter with the local Nighasan police and SWAT team in the Nighasan police station area on Thursday morning. Following their interrogation, the other accused Karimuddin, and Chhotu Gautam were also arrested,” Additional Director General (ADG) Law and Order Prashant Kumar said.