New Delhi: A Dalit student was allegedly thrashed by a teacher for drinking water from a pitcher kept for teaching staff at a school in Uttar Pradesh’s Mahoba district. The incident took place on Saturday in the primary school in Chhikhara village in Mahoba district.Also Read - Odisha Woman Raped by 'Tantrik' For 79 Days in Balasore Before Minor Son; Rescued

The girl, a student of Class 7, said pitchers were kept for teachers and students to drink water in the school. On finding the pitcher meant for students “empty”, she said she drank water from the pitcher of the teachers. Following this, assistant teacher Kalyan Singh thrashed her, news agency IANS reported.

The girl reached home and told her parents about the incident. Her father Ramesh Kumar along with scores of villagers reached the school and protested against the incident. The concerned teacher allegedly misbehaved with them by using casteist words.

Sub-Divisional Magistrate (SDM) Jitendra Singh has ordered the additional Basic Shiksha Adhikari to probe the incident and submit a report.

Additional BSA Gaurav Shukla said on Sunday that the statements of the teacher and the student have been recorded in the school.

In her statement to polie, the girl said that she had never been discriminated against before. The investigation report will be handed over to the senior authorities.

Meanwhile, the accused teacher said that the student was taking out water from the glass by putting her hand in the pitcher. “She was scolded for this and I did not thrash the student,” Singh said.