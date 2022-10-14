UP Flood: Uttar Pradesh’s Ambedkarnagar district magistrate Samuel Paul N’s interaction with locals is going viral. In the video, the UP DM is seen telling locals to collect their relief material from the outpost and that the police will not deliver the same to their houses. The DM said, “You stay at home, we will not come to deliver your food as we are not running Zomato service.” The video is receiving flak on social media.

This Babu is DM @AmbedkarnagarDM Samuel Paul N. Such great efforts of relief being done by him. This is when the Chief Minister himself has been saying that relief efforts to flood victims are being done on “Yuddh Star” (war front).

The locals claimed that it was inconvenient for them to travel in this flood and come to the outpost to collect relief material. The UP DM reiterated that a one-stop solution can only be provided at the relief outpost. He said while interacting with TOI,” My intention was to say that a one-stop solution can be provided only at the outpost. We cannot carry 100 packets to everybody.”

Earlier, the Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister swung into action to help those affected by the flood after the unseasonal rains in the state. UP CM conducted an aerial survey of Siddharthnagar, Basti and Sant Kabir Nagar districts, distributed relief material and assured compensation at a flood relief camp in Basantpur locality near the river Rapti.

The unseasonal rains have wreaked havoc in the state as the water levels of the river Ganga and the Yamuna rose past the danger mark.