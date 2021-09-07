Lucknow: The Uttar Pradesh government led by Yogi Adityanath has initiated a statewide surveillance drive under which the health officials will introduce a door-to-door facility that will help to identify people with viral fever, covid symptoms, and other seasonal diseases. This will also help to control the spread of water-borne diseases.Also Read - Uttar Pradesh: 24 Districts Declared COVID-19 Free | Full List Here

While addressing a high-level meeting on Tuesday, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath asked the concerned officials to admit only serious patients in the OPDs/IPDs of hospitals. The Health officials have also been advised to spray anti-larva and to undertake fogging drives in the concerned areas where more than one dengue patient is found. The department has instructed the people to take precautionary measures and to check the breeding of mosquitoes in and around the houses. Also Read - Uttar Pradesh Lockdown: Section 144 Imposed In Noida, Greater Noida; 'Take Home' Service Banned

As per the prescribed guidelines, source reduction activities should be conducted regularly in rural and urban areas. “Make sure patient’s health updates are given to the family members at regular intervals. Patients and their relatives should be contacted through the CM Helpline too,” he said. Also Read - 50 Children Die of Viral Fever in Uttar Pradesh; CM Yogi Adityanath Monitors Situation

Panchayati Raj, Urban Development Department, Nagar Panchayats, Gram Vikas, municipalities, and municipal corporations have launched drives based on sanitation and cleanliness across the state in order to curb the threat of water-borne diseases, as said by the chief minister. A total of 66 teams, including those of NDRF, SDRF, and PAC, have been deployed in different districts of the state to tackle the floods. These teams are working round the clock to mitigate the impact of floods in affected villages. Nodal officers have already been appointed in every district of the state to monitor the relief work in the areas affected by floods and heavy rains.

(With Input from IANS)