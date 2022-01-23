Kaushambhi: Uttar Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya faced opposition in his Assembly constituency, Sirathu, when he went there to campaign. A video of this incident, which happened on Saturday, is becoming viral on social media. In the video, slogans are being raised against Maurya. Women are seen closing the doors. Meanwhile, Keshav Prasad Maurya is also seen asking people to keep quiet. The BJP has called it propaganda of the opposition.Also Read - India's Tallest Man Dharmendra Pratap Singh Joins Samajwadi Party Ahead Of UP Elections

According to reports, Keshav Prasad Maurya reached his constituency for the first time after being declared a candidate from Sirathu seat. He faced protests from women in Ghulamipur village of Sirathu Assembly constituency. The women are reportedly angry at the disappearance of Rajiv Maurya, husband of Zilla Panchayat member in Sirathu, and the police inaction in this matter.

Uttar Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya was driven out of his own assembly constituency, Sirathu.#आ_रही_है_कांग्रेस pic.twitter.com/m07CGfLN1B — Gujarat Pradesh Congress Sevadal (@SevadalGJ) January 22, 2022

Rajiv Maurya has been missing since last week. Keshav Prasad Maurya went to meet his family members on Saturday. The deputy chief minister has now instructed the police to set up a special team to find Rajiv at the earliest.

The opposition claims that the protest is an “expression of displeasure of the people towards Keshav Prasad Maurya and the work of the Uttar Pradesh government”. Samajwadi Party’s national spokesperson I.P. Singh tweeted the video and wrote, “First the chair came in danger, now the stool is also in danger.”