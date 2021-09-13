Basti: A shocking incident has been reported from Uttar Pradesh where an eight-year-old girl was raped by her 16-year-old neighbour on Sunday as said by the police. The incident took place in the Basti district. Ashish Srivastava, the Basti Superintendent of Police said that they received a call at six on Sunday evening. Srivastava said, “The person complained that his eight-year-old daughter was raped allegedly by their neighbour. We immediately rushed to the location and admitted the girl to a female clinic for treatment.”Also Read - Mumbai Rape Case: Accused Has Confessed To Crime, Says CP Nagrale; Weapon Recovered

As per Srivastava, the girl is in stable condition. According to the information received by the police, the 16-year-old accused boy is a neighbour as well as a distant relative of the victim, as said by the officials.

"A case has been registered under section 376 of IPC and POCSO Act. We are looking for the accused and will investigate further after we arrest him," Srivastava added.