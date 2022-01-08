New Delhi: The The Election Commission of India has announced the dates for Uttar Pradesh Assembly polls 2022. Uttar Pradesh will go to polls in 7 phases. Counting of votes will be held on 10th March, Thursday. Dates have been announced a day after the Commission was briefed by the government on the Covid situation, and particularly the threat posed by the fast-spreading Omicron strain.Also Read - UP Polls 2022: Priyanka Gandhi's 'Shakti Vidhaan' Manifesto Promises 40% Quota in Jobs, Scooty, Smartphones For Women | 5 Points

Uttar Pradesh is India's most populous state and inarguably most crucial, politically. With a population over 200 million cutting across caste and communities, and 80 Lok Sabha seats and 403 assembly seats, the state wields disproportionate power in the country's politics. Having roots in the state propels a political party or leader to the national arena because no other state comes close in terms of political heft.

Last month the Allahabad High Court in UP had asked the Election Commission and Prime Minister Narendra Modi to defer polls by a couple of months in light of the Omicron threat.