Zee Opinion Poll: With Uttar Pradesh Assembly Polls round the corner, Nation's most trusted News channel, Zee News conducted India's biggest opinion poll to sense the mood of the people in the state. Earlier this month, the Election Commission of India announced the Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections 2022 schedule. According to the dates announced by the poll panel, the state will cast its ballot in seven phases: February 10 (Thursday), February 14 (Monday), February 20 (Sunday), February 23 (Wednesday), February 27 (Sunday), March 3 (Thursday) and March 7 (Monday).

Here are the Live Updates:

7.00 PM: Zee Opinion poll for Rohilkhand (Uttar Pradesh) to begin shortly.

Methodology And Survey Details

Zee News-DesignBoxed reached out to people across 403 seats of poll-bound Uttar Pradesh. The survey was done among randomly selected eligible adults and asked people about the most important issue and the factors that would help reach a decision. The opinion poll also asked people about their preferred choice for the Chief Minister and how caste dynamics swayed the voting decision. The Zee News-DesignBoxed would also emphasize that despite all precautions taken during the sample survey, a margin of +/-4% is always a possibility if we take into account the respondents’ deviation from the sample. Also, the numbers in the opinion poll are not the actual predictions but a projection based on a sample survey. This survey is the base for the Opinion poll and not actual results.

The Zee News-DesignBoxed survey is one of the most accurate opinion polls in the country.

This survey is the base for the Opinion poll and not actual results. Uttar Pradesh will go to the polls on February 10 (Thursday), February 14 (Monday), February 20 (Sunday), February 23 (Wednesday), February 27 (Sunday), March 3 (Thursday) and March 7 (Monday) and the counting of votes will take place on March 10.