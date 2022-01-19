Noida: With less than a month to go for the high-octane assembly elections in Uttar Pradesh, Zee News in association with DesignBoxed conducted the country’s biggest Opinion Poll in a bid to understand the pulse of the voters in five poll-bound states. And, as political parties gear up to launch an intensive campaign plan for the UP Assembly Elections, Zee News’ opinion poll has projected a win for the ruling BJP with around 245-267 seats, while the Samajwadi Party with 125-148 seats was also seen making some gains as compared to its tally in 2017. Meanwhile, the Congress and BSP will get a thin share of 3 to 7 and 2 to 6 seats, respectively in the upcoming polls.Also Read - #ZeeNewsOpinion Poll: Yogi Adityanath Emerges As Most Preferred Choice For Chief Minister

This opinion poll was jointly conducted by Zee News in association with DesignBoxed – a political campaign management company, that has a long experience of conducting opinion polls. In terms of sample size, this is also the largest opinion poll ever conducted in the history of India. Also Read - Zee Opinion Poll For UP’s Rohilkhand: BJP Likely to Win 19-21 Seats, SP May Get 3-7 Seats

In terms of the most preferred chief minister of Uttar Pradesh, nearly 47% of people are likely to choose Yogi Adityanath for a second term, while Samajwadi Party’s Akhilesh Yadav is projected to gain 35% of the peoples’ vote as the next chief minister of UP. And, as per the Zee News-DesignBoxed Opinion Poll, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is expected to storm back to power in Uttar Pradesh and form a government with a 41% vote share. Also Read - #ZeeNewsOpinion Poll For Western Uttar Pradesh: Close Clash Between BJP, Samajwadi Party Likely

In the country’s biggest opinion poll for the 403-member Uttar Pradesh Assembly election, Zee News’ survey was done by diving the state into six regions — Purvanchal, Awadh, Bundelkhand, Western UP, Central UP, Rohilkhand.

Overall Vote Percentage for the parties contesting in UP Polls 2022

BJP+ 41%

SP+ 34%

BSP 10%

CONGRESS 6%

OTHERS 9%

Which Party in Uttar Pradesh Will Win How Many Seats Which Party in Uttar Pradesh Will Win How Many Seats

BJP+ 245-267

SP+ 125-148

BSP 5-9

Congress 3-7

OTHERS 2-6

People’s Choice for Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister

Yogi Adityanath (BJP) 47%

Akhilesh Yadav (SP) 35%

Mayawati (BSP) 9%

Priyanka Gandhi Vadra (CONGRESS) 5%

OTHERS 4%

The elections for the 403-member Uttar Pradesh Assembly will take place in seven phases from February 10 to March 7. The major political parties in the fray are the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), Samajwadi Party (SP), Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP), Indian National Congress and debutant Aam Aadmi Party (AAP). Zee News-DesignBoxed Opinion Poll has conducted a comprehensive survey to bring on-point Opinion Poll on 2022 Assembly polls.

Methodology And Survey Details

The Zee News-DesignBoxed survey is one of the most accurate opinion polls in the country. Zee News-DesignBoxed reached out to people across 403 seats of poll-bound Uttar Pradesh between December 10, 2021, to January 15, 2022. The survey was done among randomly selected eligible adults and asked people about the most important issue and the factors that would help reach a decision. The opinion poll also asked people about their preferred choice for the Chief Minister and how caste dynamics swayed the voting decision.

The Zee News-DesignBoxed would also emphasize that despite all precautions taken during the sample survey, a margin of +/-4% is always a possibility if we take into account the respondents’ deviation from the sample. Also, the numbers in the opinion poll are not the actual predictions but a projection based on a sample survey. This survey is the base for the Opinion poll and not actual results. Uttar Pradesh will go to the polls on February 10 (Thursday), February 14 (Monday), February 20 (Sunday), February 23 (Wednesday), February 27 (Sunday), March 3 (Thursday) and March 7 (Monday) and the counting of votes will take place on March 10.