New Delhi: With elections taking place in five states —Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Punjab, Goa, and Manipur, India is all set to witness a major electoral battle this year. While a final picture will be clear on March 10 when the election results will be declared, Zee News teamed up with DesignBoxed to conduct the country's biggest Opinion Poll in a bid to understand the pulse of the voters in poll-bound states. Today, in its pre-poll survey, India's most trusted channel, Zee News will try to bring the most precise picture of Uttar Pradesh. From the most preferred choice for the Chief Ministerial candidate to the maximum vote share a political party is projected to win in UP, the survey will try to ascertain the public opinion before the polls, scheduled to be held in seven phases from February 10. Of all the states, elections in Uttar Pradesh are keenly observed by the poll pundits as it is considered as a major mood assessor for the country's General Elections which would be conducted in 2024.

Uttar Pradesh Opinion Poll: Here Are The LIVE Updates

The Opinion Poll 'Janta Ka Mood' will be aired at 6 PM on Zee News. The pre-poll survey has received approximately 10 lakh responses from people of the five election-bound states.

What Happened in 2017?

In 2017, assembly elections in Uttar Pradesh were held in 7 phases from February to March. Driven by the Modi wave, the BJP stormed to power in UP after 14 years, securing a three-fourths majority and demolishing rivals Samajwadi Party-Congress coalition and Mayawati-led Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP).

While the BJP won 312 seats in the 403-member Assembly. Its allies Apna Dal(S) and SBSP had bagged nine seats and four seats, respectively, taking the total tally of the combine to 325. On the other hand, the SP has managed to get 47 seats while its ally the Congress got 7 seats. The BSP had registered victor on 19 seats, finishing a dismal third.

The Congress party had lost all the four assembly seats in Amethi district, the pocket borough of the Nehru-Gandhi family, with BJP bagging three of them. The BJP-led alliance swept all the eight assembly segments falling under PM Modi’s Lok Sabha constituency Varanasi.

Methodology And Survey Details

Zee News-DesignBoxed reached out to people across 403 seats of poll-bound Uttar Pradesh. The survey was done among randomly selected eligible adults and asked people about the most important issue and the factors that would help reach a decision. The opinion poll also asked people about their preferred choice for the Chief Minister and how caste dynamics swayed the voting decision. The Zee News-DesignBoxed would also emphasize that despite all precautions taken during the sample survey, a margin of +/-4% is always a possibility if we take into account the respondents’ deviation from the sample. Also, the numbers in the opinion poll are not the actual predictions but a projection based on a sample survey. This survey is the base for the Opinion poll and not actual results.