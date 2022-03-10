Pratapgarh District Election 2022 Result LIVE: Counting of votes for 7 assembly segments in the Pratapgarh district will begin at 8 AM. Pratapgarh district has seven assembly segments—Pratapgarh, Babaganj, Patti, Bishwavnathganj, Kunda, Rampur Khas, and Raniganj. The counting will be held at Mahuli Mandi premises in Pratapgarh that will decide the fate of 90 candidates in the fray, including leaders like Congress Legislature Party leader Aradhana Mishra “Mona”, six-time MLA Raghuraj Pratap Singh alias Raja Bhaiya of Jansatta Dal (Loktantrik) and former UP minister Rajendra Pratap Singh aka “Moti” of BJP. While Aradhana Mishra is incumbent MLA from Congress stronghold Rampur Khas, Raja Bahiya and Rajendra Pratap Singh represent Kunda and Patti seats respectively. In 2017, two seats in the district–Pratapgarh and Bishwavnathganj–were won by the regional party Apna Dal (Sone Lal) leaders Raj Kumar Pal is and RK Verma respectively, while independent candidate Vinod Saroj won from Babaganj district. The remaining Raniganj was won by BJP leader Abhay Kumar alias Dhiraj Ojha in the last polls. Follow our updates for the latest trends/results and round-wise updates from the counting center in the Pratapgarh district. Also Read - Mohammadabad Election Result LIVE: Counting Of Votes To Begin Shortly