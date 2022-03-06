Uttar Pradesh Phase 7 Elections: Voting for the seventh and final phase of the Uttar Pradesh assembly elections covering 54 seats, including Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s parliamentary constituency Varanasi, will be held on Monday to decide the phase of 613 candidates. Polling will start at 7 am and will continue till 6 pm in Azamgarh, Mau, Jaunpur, Ghazipur, Chandauli, Varanasi, Mirzapur, Bhadohi and Sonbhadra districts. Polling on these 54 seats will also mark the end of the almost month-long voting process in the politically crucial Uttar Pradesh that had began on February 10 after the announcement of elections in mid-January. Of the 54 seats in this phase, 11 are reserved for the Scheduled Castes and two for the Scheduled Tribes. There are 2.06 crore eligible voters. This final round will also be a test of the alliances carved out by both the BJP and Samajwadi Party with small caste-based parties. The counting of votes will be undertaken on March 10.Also Read - UP Elections 2022: BJP to Make Clean Sweep in Varanasi, Predicts Zee Opinion Poll For Purvanchal

Full List of Constituencies to go to the final phase of UP polls on March 7:

S.No

ConstituenciesDistricts
1AtrauliyaAzamgarh
2GopalpurAzamgarh
3SagriAzamgarh
4MubarakpurAzamgarh
5AzamgarhAzamgarh
6NizamabadAzamgarh
7Phoolpur PawaiAzamgarh
8DidarganjAzamgarh
9LalganjAzamgarh
10MehnagarAzamgarh
11MadhubanMau
12GhosiMau
13Muhammadabad- Gohna (SC)Mau
14MauMau
15BadlapurJaunpur
16ShahganjJaunpur
17JaunpurJaunpur
18MalhaniJaunpur
19Mungra BadshahpurJaunpur
20MachhlishahrJaunpur
21MariyahuJaunpur
22ZafrabadJaunpur
23KerakatJaunpur
24JakhanianGhazipur
25SaidpurGhazipur
26GhazipurGhazipur
27JangipurGhazipur
28ZahoorabadGhazipur
29MohammadabadGhazipur
30ZamaniaGhazipur
31MughalsaraiChandauli
32SakaldihaChandauli
33SaiyadrajaChandauli
34ChakiaChandauli
35PindraVaranasi
36AjagaraVaranasi
37ShivpurVaranasi
38RohaniyaVaranasi
39Varanasi NorthVaranasi
40Varanasi SouthVaranasi
41Varanasi Cantt.Varanasi
42SevapuriVaranasi
43BhadohiBhadohi
44GyanpurBhadohi
45AuraiBhadohi
46ChhanbeyMirzapur
47MirzapurMirzapur
48MajhawanMirzapur
49ChunarMirzapur
50MarihanMirzapur
51GhorawalSonbhadra
52RobertsganjSonbhadra
53ObraSonbhadra
54DuddhiSonbhadra