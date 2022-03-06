Uttar Pradesh Phase 7 Elections: Voting for the seventh and final phase of the Uttar Pradesh assembly elections covering 54 seats, including Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s parliamentary constituency Varanasi, will be held on Monday to decide the phase of 613 candidates. Polling will start at 7 am and will continue till 6 pm in Azamgarh, Mau, Jaunpur, Ghazipur, Chandauli, Varanasi, Mirzapur, Bhadohi and Sonbhadra districts. Polling on these 54 seats will also mark the end of the almost month-long voting process in the politically crucial Uttar Pradesh that had began on February 10 after the announcement of elections in mid-January. Of the 54 seats in this phase, 11 are reserved for the Scheduled Castes and two for the Scheduled Tribes. There are 2.06 crore eligible voters. This final round will also be a test of the alliances carved out by both the BJP and Samajwadi Party with small caste-based parties. The counting of votes will be undertaken on March 10.Also Read - UP Elections 2022: BJP to Make Clean Sweep in Varanasi, Predicts Zee Opinion Poll For Purvanchal

Full List of Constituencies to go to the final phase of UP polls on March 7: