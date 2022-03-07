Uttar Pradesh Elections Phase 7 LIVE Updates: Polling for the seventh phase of Uttar Pradesh Assembly Elections is set to begin from 7 am on Monday (March 7). This is the final phase of voting that is being held across 9 districts covering 54 seats, including Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s parliamentary constituency Varanasi. Polling to decide the fate of 613 candidates in fray will continue till 6 pm in Azamgarh, Mau, Jaunpur, Ghazipur, Chandauli, Varanasi, Mirzapur, Bhadohi, and Sonbhadra districts. Of the 54 seats in this phase, 11 are reserved for the Scheduled Castes and two for the Scheduled Tribes. There are 2.06 crore eligible voters. Voting will be held at 12,205 polling stations and 23,535 polling booths in 177 police station areas. Polling on these 54 seats will also mark the end of the almost month-long voting process in the politically crucial state of Uttar Pradesh that began on February 10 after the announcement of the election in mid-January. The final round of polling will also be a test of the alliances carved out by both the BJP and the Samajwadi Party (SP) with small caste-based parties. The counting of votes will be undertaken on March 10.Also Read - Stage Set for Final Phase of UP Elections; Full List of Constituencies to Go to Polls Tomorrow

Follow all the latest updates on Uttar Pradesh Elections Phase 7 here: