Zee Exit Polls Uttar Pradesh LIVE: India.Com will bring you the Zee Exit Polls for Uttar Pradesh Assembly Elections 2022 after the end of the final phase of polling today. Readers must note that the survey is the base for the exit polls and not the actual results that are scheduled to be declared on March 10. For the unversed, post-poll surveys always have a margin of error. Stay connected with us to get live updates on the Uttar Pradesh Assembly Election 2022 Exit Poll Results by Zee News-DesignBoxed.Also Read - Exit Polls: How Reliable Are They? A Look Back at 2012, 2017 Predictions

  • You can watch the live streaming of the Uttar Pradesh Assembly Elections 2022 Exit Poll Results here.
  • 403 seats of Uttar Pradesh went to the polls in seven phases—February 10, 14, 20, 23, 27, March 3 and 7.
  • In 2017, most of the exit polls were right as they had correctly predicted an absolute majority for the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).
  • Driven by the Modi wave, the BJP had stormed to power in UP after 14 years, securing a three-fourths majority and demolishing rivals Samajwadi Party-Congress coalition and Mayawati-led Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP).

Live Updates

  • 6:49 PM IST

    UP Exit Poll 2022: As per Matrize Exit Polls, BJP is projected to win 262-272 seats with 45.4% vote share, followed by SP with 119-134 seats. BSP- 7-15 seats, Congress- 3-8 seats

  • 6:49 PM IST

    UP Exit Poll 2022: As per Matrize Exit Polls, BJP is projected to win 262-272 seats with 45.4% vote share, followed by SP with 119-134 seats. BSP- 7-15 seats, Congress- 3-8 seats

  • 6:39 PM IST

    UP Exit Poll 2022: While predictions of zee exit polls are awaited, other post-poll surveys have predicted thumping victory for BJP in Uttar Pradesh.

  • 6:10 PM IST

    UP Exit Polls 2022: Ahead of Zee exit polls results, Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav has claimed that his party will win over 300 seats and the BJP will be wiped out from UP. “After the seventh and final phase of polling, the BJP will be wiped off from the state. The SP alliance is forming a majority government after March 10 with over 300 seats,” Akhilesh exuded confidence.

  • 6:06 PM IST

    What Happened in 2017? In Uttar Pradesh, the BJP had secured 39.67 per cent of the total votes polled, followed by the Bahujan Samaj Party with 22.23 per cent and Samajwadi Party with 21.82 per cent.

  • 6:04 PM IST

    UP Exit Polls 2022: Till 5 PM, Uttar Pradesh has recorded 54.18% turnout, according to the Election Commission of India’s Voter Turnout app.

  • 6:02 PM IST

    The exit poll predictions for Uttar Pradesh will be out shortly.

  • 5:55 PM IST

    Exit Poll Result 2022 when and where to watch: Zee news will broadcast the biggest exit polls. You can also watch the post-poll predictions on your smartphones by checking the live streaming of the channel on YouTube. For 360-degree coverage on each and every seat of the state, one can watch the LIVE streaming of Zee News by clicking here.


  • 5:51 PM IST

    It was a hard-fought election with all the parties putting in their efforts during their respective campaigns. The intensity of the campaign can be gauged by the fact that the Prime Minister Modi had to come on the road to campaign in roadshows.

  • 5:49 PM IST

    The Election Commission has banned all exit polls till March 7, 6.30 pm. In a statement, UP’s Chief Electoral Officer Ajay Kumar Shukla had said that conducting the exit polls, its publication in print or electronic media, or its publicity has been banned till 6.30 pm on March 7. Any person who violates the order will be punished with a two-year jail term or fine or both