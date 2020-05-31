New Delhi: The Uttar Pradesh government on Sunday extended the COVID-19 lockdown in the state till June 30, a day after the Centre announced ‘Unlock 1’-a three-phase exit plan for the country from the nationwide lockdown. Also Read - Uttar Pradesh News: Now Migrants Don't Want to Return Home, Claims Noida DM

Much of the decisions announced by the state government, are, notably, in line with the ones announced by the Home Ministry on Saturday.

Announcing the lockdown extension, Awanish Awasthi, Additional Chief Secretary (Home), said, "COVID-19 lockdown to continue till 30th June in the state. Religious places, hotels, restaurants and shopping malls to reopen from 8th June."

Notably, as per the Home Ministry’s guidelines, as part of phase one, from June 8 onwards, places of worship, restaurants, malls, hotels etc. can open, but with SOPs in place. These SOPs will soon be announced by the Union Health Ministry.

Further, all government offices in Uttar Pradesh will operate with 100% workforce, with staggered timings of 9 AM-5 PM, 10 AM-6 PM and 11 AM-7 PM in place.

“All markets will remain open from 9 AM to 9 PM. Super markets are allowed to open with conditions of social distancing and other precautionary measures. Weekly markets allowed in rural areas,” the officer further announced.

“Salons and beauty parlours are allowed to remain open with conditions of social distancing and other precautionary measures. Staff working at salons/beauty parlours should wear face shields and gloves while working,” he added.

Further, state buses cam operate but only on the condition that the number of passengers is equal to the number of seats in the buses. Additionally, no passengers will be allowed to travel while standing in the buses.

Also, ban on entry of people from containment zones/hotspot areas from Delhi to Gautam Budh Nagar and Ghaziabad will continue.

Notably, with 262 new cases on Saturday, Uttar Pradesh’s COVID-19 count stands at 7,701, including 213 deaths.