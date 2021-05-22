Lucknow: In the wake of rising cases of coronavirus in the state, the Uttar Pradesh government on Saturday night extended partial corona curfew in the state till May 31. It will be in place till 7 AM on May 31. Issuing an order, ACS Home Awanish Awasthi said that the essential services like vaccination, industrial activities, medical work will continue uninterrupted. Earlier, the UP government had imposed the restrictions till 7 AM on May 24. Also Read - CBSE Board Exams 2021: CBSE Likely To Hold Class 12 Exam Only For Major Subjects, Proposes 2 Options To Education Ministry

"The Uttar Pradesh government is committed to safeguard the life and livelihood of people of the state. Keeping this in mind, the policy of partial coronavirus curfew was adopted," the state government said, adding that the measure gave positive results.

Notably, the active COVID-19 cases in Uttar Pradesh dropped below 1 lakh on Saturday and settled at 94,482. The infection tally in the state mounted to 16,65,176 with 6,046 fresh cases, while 226 more fatalities pushed the death toll to 18,978.

Of the 226 new deaths, state capital Lucknow recorded 21 fatalities, followed by 14 in Varanasi and 12 in Gorakhpur and Kanpur and Meerut 10 each, among others, the UP government said in a statement.

Gorakhpur reported 755 new cases, Meerut 421, Deoria 292, Lucknow 291, Varanasi 231, Gautam Buddh Nagar 213 and Bulandshahr 201.