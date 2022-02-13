Noida: The stage of Uttar Pradesh is all set for a total of 55 seats spread across nine districts, including some in the Rohilkhand region, to go to the polls on Monday (February 14) in the second phase of elections in the state. As many as 586 candidates are in the fray in the second phase with the seats spread across Saharanpur, Bijnor, Moradabad, Sambhal, Rampur, Amroha, Budaun, Bareilly and Shahjahanpur. The voting will be held between 7 am and 6 pm and the counting of votes will take place on March 10. The areas going to polls in this phase have a sizeable Muslim population influenced by religious leaders of the Barelvi and Deoband sects. These areas are considered to be the strongholds of the Samajwadi Party.Also Read - Goa Set To Go To Polls on Valentines Day: Here Are The Key Candidates Fighting For CM's Chair

With the elections being held amid the Covid scare, Additional Chief Electoral Officer Brahmdev Ram Tripathi said all necessary arrangements have been made to ensure free, fair, transparent and Covid-safe polling. The first phase of the seven-phase Uttar Pradesh polls was held on February 10. The results will be declared on March 10. Also Read - Lucknow West Assembly Election 2022: BJP Looking For a Clear Win in Its Stronghold, Will SP be Able to Repeat 2012?

Second Phase Polling of UP Assembly Election 2022 in 9 Districts

Saharanpur Moradabad Bareilly Rampur Bijnor Amroha (J.P. Nagar) Sambhal (Bhim Nagar) Budaun Shahjahanpur district

Full List of Constituencies Going to Second Phase of UP Polls:

Behat Nakur Saharanpur Nagar Saharanpur Thakurdwara Moradabad Rural Moradabad Nagar Kundarki Bilari Chandausi (SC) Asmoli Sambhal Suar Chamraua Bilaspur Rampur Milak (SC) Deoband Rampur Maniharan (SC) Gangoh Najibabad Nagina (SC) Barhapur Dhampur Nehtaur (SC) Bijnor Chandpur Bithari Chainpur Bareilly Bareilly Cantt. Noorpur Kanth Dhanaura (SC) Naugawan Sadat Amroha Hasanpur Gunnaur Bisauli (SC) Sahaswan Bilsi Badaun Shekhupur Dataganj Baheri Meerganj Bhojipura Nawabganj Faridpur (SC) Aonla Katra Jalalabad Tilhar Powayan (SC) Shahjahanpur Dadraul

Key Candidates for UP Election 2022 Phase-2:

The second phase of f UP Assembly 2022 will see senior Samajwadi Party leader Mohammad Azam Khan and state Finance Minister Suresh Khanna trying their luck at the hustings. The key candidates contesting during this phase are — Nawab Kazim Ali Khan of Congress from Rampur, Supriya Aron of Samajwadi Party from Bareilly Cantt, Keerat Singh Gurjar from Gangoh and BJP’s Devendra Nagpal from Naugawan seat. Another prominent face in the fray in this phase include Dharam Singh Saini, a Yogi Adityanath government minister who switched to the SP after the polls. Also Read - Lucknow Central Assembly Election 2022: SP's Ravidas Mehrotra Eyes Comeback as BJP Changes Winning Candidate

Khan has been fielded from his stronghold Rampur seat, Khanna from Shahjahanpur, while Saini is trying his luck from the Nakud Assembly segment. Khan’s son Abdullah Azam has been fielded from the Swar seat. He has been pitted against Haider Ali Khan, the heir of another political family, the Nawabs of Rampur, who is trying his luck on the ticket of Apna Dal (Sonelal), a BJP ally. Haider Ali Khan is the grandson of former MP Noor Bano.

Outgoing Minister of State for Jal Shakti Baldev Singh Aulakh is the candidate from Bilaspur, Minister of State for Urban Development Mahesh Chandra Gupta from Badaun, and Minister of State for Secondary Education Gulab Devi from Chandausi are also in the poll fray. The former mayor of Bareilly Supriya Aron is contesting from Bareilly Cantonment after joining the Samajwadi Party.