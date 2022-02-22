Noida: Voting for the fourth phase of the Uttar Pradesh Assembly Election 2022 is scheduled to be held on Wednesday, February 23. A total of 59 constituencies spread across nine districts will vote during the fourth phase of UP Election 2022. Just like the previous phases of polling, voting for the fourth phase will also begin at 7 am and continue till 6 pm. As per the Election Commission of India (ECI), the fates of 624 candidates will be decided in this phase. These 59 Assembly seats are spread across the districts of Pilibhit, Lakhimpur Kheri, Sitapur, Hardoi, Unnao, Lucknow, Rae Bareli, Banda, and Fatehpur. Of these 59 seats, the BJP had won 51 in the 2017 Assembly election, four had gone to the Samajwadi Party, and three to the Bahujan Samaj Party.Also Read - Allahabad South Assembly Elections 2022: Will BJP's Nand Gopal Gupta Retain His Seat?

Lakhimpur Kheri hogged the national limelight after eight people, including four farmers, were killed after being mowed down by a vehicle during a protest. The BJP leader Ajay Kumar Mishra's son Ashish Mishra is accused in the case. Another keenly watched seat in this phase is the Sarojini Nagar seat in Lucknow where the former joint director of Enforcement Directorate, Rajeshwar Singh, is pitted against former IIM professor and a close aide of the former Chief Minister Akhilesh Yadav, Abhishek Mishra. Raebareli Sadar is one of the battles to watch out for with its sitting Congress MLA Aditi Singh now being a BJP nominee.

Meanwhile, in the Lucknow Cantonment seat, state Law Minister Brijesh Pathak is facing Samajwadi party candidate and two-time Corporator Surendra Singh Gandhi. The UP minister Ashutosh Tandon is in the fray from the Lucknow East seat against Deputy Speaker of Uttar Pradesh Legislative Assembly Nitin Agarwal, who is the Samajwadi Party nominee.

Full list of Assembly Constituencies Going To Poll in Fourth Phase of UP Elections 2022: