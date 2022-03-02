Uttar Pradesh Assembly Election Phase 6: The stage is all set and political fever is high among the residents of Uttar Pradesh as it goes to the polls for its sixth phase of assembly elections of March 3. The sixth phase of Uttar Pradesh polls will be held in 57 Assembly seats spread across 10 districts. With 676 candidates in the fray, all eyes are however fixed on the Gorakhpur Assembly seat as head of the Gorakhnath temple and incumbent Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath is contesting his first Assembly elections from Gorakhpur. CM Adityanath is contesting against Chandra Shekhar Azad, head of Bhim Army, and Azad Samaj Party. Chandra Shekhar is focussing on Dalit atrocities in the BJP regime and is using his campaign to consolidate Dalits. A total of 2,14,62,816 voters including 1,14,63,113 males, 99,98,383 females and 1,320 third genders are expected to exercise their right to franchise to seal the fate of 676 candidates. The maximum numbers of candidates are in Tulsipur, Gorakhpur Rural and Padrauna and the least are in Salempur. Polling in these constituencies will be held from 7 am till 6 pm on March 3.Also Read - Yogi vs Azad: Who Will Win The High-Octane Battle of UP's Gorakhpur?

Prominent faces and key candidates of UP Polls Phase 6:

  • BJP’s Yogi Adityanath
  • Azad Samaj Party’s Chandra Shekhar Azad
  • Congress president Ajay Kumar Lallu
  • Samajwadi Party’s Swami Prasad Maurya
  • Senior Samajwadi Party leader Ram Govind Chaudhary

 10 Districts going to UP Polls Phase 6:

  • Ambedkar Nagar
  • Balrampur
  • Siddharthnagar
  • Basti
  • Sant Kabir Nagar
  • Maharajganj
  • Gorakhpur
  • Kushinagar
  • Deoria
  • Ballia

Full List of 57 Assembly Constituencies Going To UP Polls Phase 6:

S.No

ConstituenciesDistricts
1KatehariAmbedkar Nagar
2TandaAmbedkar Nagar
3AlapurAmbedkar Nagar
4JalalpurAmbedkar Nagar
5AkbarpurAmbedkar Nagar
6TulsipurBalrampur
7GainsariBalrampur
8UtraulaBalrampur
9BalrampurBalrampur
10ShohratgarhSiddharthnagar
11KapilvastuSiddharthnagar
12BansiSiddharthnagar
13ItwaSiddharthnagar
14DoomariyaganjSiddharthnagar
15HarraiyaBasti
16KaptanganjBasti
17RudhauliBasti
18Basti SadarBasti
19MahadewaBasti
20MenhdawalSant Kabir Nagar
21KhalilabadSant Kabir Nagar
22DhanghataSant Kabir Nagar
23PharendaMaharajganj
24NautanwaMaharajganj
25SiswaMaharajganj
26MaharajganjMaharajganj
27PaniyaraMaharajganj
28CaimpiyarganjGorakhpur
29PipraichGorakhpur
30Gorakhpur UrbanGorakhpur
31Gorakhpur RuralGorakhpur
32SahajanwaGorakhpur
33KhajaniGorakhpur
34Chauri-ChauraGorakhpur
35BansgaonGorakhpur
36ChilluparGorakhpur
37KhaddaKushinagar
38PadraunaKushinagar
39Tamkuhi RajKushinagar
40FazilnagarKushinagar
41KushinagarKushinagar
42HataKushinagar
43RamkolaKushinagar
44RudrapurDeoria
45DeoriaDeoria
46PathardevaDeoria
47Rampur KarkhanaDeoria
48Bhatpar RaniDeoria
49SalempurDeoria
50BarhajDeoria
51Belthara RoadBallia
52RasaraBallia
53SikanderpurBallia
54PhephanaBallia
55Ballia NagarBallia
56BansdihBallia
57BairiaBallia

Of the total 57, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) dominated the seats in this belt in the last assembly elections in 2017. BJP won 46 seats while Apna Dal won one seat. Samajwadi Party (SP) won only two seats, while Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) won 5 seats. Congress and Suheldev Bharatiya Samaj Party (SBSP) won 1 seat respectively.