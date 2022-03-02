Uttar Pradesh Assembly Election Phase 6: The stage is all set and political fever is high among the residents of Uttar Pradesh as it goes to the polls for its sixth phase of assembly elections of March 3. The sixth phase of Uttar Pradesh polls will be held in 57 Assembly seats spread across 10 districts. With 676 candidates in the fray, all eyes are however fixed on the Gorakhpur Assembly seat as head of the Gorakhnath temple and incumbent Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath is contesting his first Assembly elections from Gorakhpur. CM Adityanath is contesting against Chandra Shekhar Azad, head of Bhim Army, and Azad Samaj Party. Chandra Shekhar is focussing on Dalit atrocities in the BJP regime and is using his campaign to consolidate Dalits. A total of 2,14,62,816 voters including 1,14,63,113 males, 99,98,383 females and 1,320 third genders are expected to exercise their right to franchise to seal the fate of 676 candidates. The maximum numbers of candidates are in Tulsipur, Gorakhpur Rural and Padrauna and the least are in Salempur. Polling in these constituencies will be held from 7 am till 6 pm on March 3.Also Read - Yogi vs Azad: Who Will Win The High-Octane Battle of UP's Gorakhpur?
Prominent faces and key candidates of UP Polls Phase 6:
- BJP’s Yogi Adityanath
- Azad Samaj Party’s Chandra Shekhar Azad
- Congress president Ajay Kumar Lallu
- Samajwadi Party’s Swami Prasad Maurya
- Senior Samajwadi Party leader Ram Govind Chaudhary
10 Districts going to UP Polls Phase 6:
- Ambedkar Nagar
- Balrampur
- Siddharthnagar
- Basti
- Sant Kabir Nagar
- Maharajganj
- Gorakhpur
- Kushinagar
- Deoria
- Ballia
Full List of 57 Assembly Constituencies Going To UP Polls Phase 6:
|S.No
|Constituencies
|Districts
|1
|Katehari
|Ambedkar Nagar
|2
|Tanda
|Ambedkar Nagar
|3
|Alapur
|Ambedkar Nagar
|4
|Jalalpur
|Ambedkar Nagar
|5
|Akbarpur
|Ambedkar Nagar
|6
|Tulsipur
|Balrampur
|7
|Gainsari
|Balrampur
|8
|Utraula
|Balrampur
|9
|Balrampur
|Balrampur
|10
|Shohratgarh
|Siddharthnagar
|11
|Kapilvastu
|Siddharthnagar
|12
|Bansi
|Siddharthnagar
|13
|Itwa
|Siddharthnagar
|14
|Doomariyaganj
|Siddharthnagar
|15
|Harraiya
|Basti
|16
|Kaptanganj
|Basti
|17
|Rudhauli
|Basti
|18
|Basti Sadar
|Basti
|19
|Mahadewa
|Basti
|20
|Menhdawal
|Sant Kabir Nagar
|21
|Khalilabad
|Sant Kabir Nagar
|22
|Dhanghata
|Sant Kabir Nagar
|23
|Pharenda
|Maharajganj
|24
|Nautanwa
|Maharajganj
|25
|Siswa
|Maharajganj
|26
|Maharajganj
|Maharajganj
|27
|Paniyara
|Maharajganj
|28
|Caimpiyarganj
|Gorakhpur
|29
|Pipraich
|Gorakhpur
|30
|Gorakhpur Urban
|Gorakhpur
|31
|Gorakhpur Rural
|Gorakhpur
|32
|Sahajanwa
|Gorakhpur
|33
|Khajani
|Gorakhpur
|34
|Chauri-Chaura
|Gorakhpur
|35
|Bansgaon
|Gorakhpur
|36
|Chillupar
|Gorakhpur
|37
|Khadda
|Kushinagar
|38
|Padrauna
|Kushinagar
|39
|Tamkuhi Raj
|Kushinagar
|40
|Fazilnagar
|Kushinagar
|41
|Kushinagar
|Kushinagar
|42
|Hata
|Kushinagar
|43
|Ramkola
|Kushinagar
|44
|Rudrapur
|Deoria
|45
|Deoria
|Deoria
|46
|Pathardeva
|Deoria
|47
|Rampur Karkhana
|Deoria
|48
|Bhatpar Rani
|Deoria
|49
|Salempur
|Deoria
|50
|Barhaj
|Deoria
|51
|Belthara Road
|Ballia
|52
|Rasara
|Ballia
|53
|Sikanderpur
|Ballia
|54
|Phephana
|Ballia
|55
|Ballia Nagar
|Ballia
|56
|Bansdih
|Ballia
|57
|Bairia
|Ballia
Of the total 57, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) dominated the seats in this belt in the last assembly elections in 2017. BJP won 46 seats while Apna Dal won one seat. Samajwadi Party (SP) won only two seats, while Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) won 5 seats. Congress and Suheldev Bharatiya Samaj Party (SBSP) won 1 seat respectively.