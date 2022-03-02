Uttar Pradesh Assembly Election Phase 6: The stage is all set and political fever is high among the residents of Uttar Pradesh as it goes to the polls for its sixth phase of assembly elections of March 3. The sixth phase of Uttar Pradesh polls will be held in 57 Assembly seats spread across 10 districts. With 676 candidates in the fray, all eyes are however fixed on the Gorakhpur Assembly seat as head of the Gorakhnath temple and incumbent Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath is contesting his first Assembly elections from Gorakhpur. CM Adityanath is contesting against Chandra Shekhar Azad, head of Bhim Army, and Azad Samaj Party. Chandra Shekhar is focussing on Dalit atrocities in the BJP regime and is using his campaign to consolidate Dalits. A total of 2,14,62,816 voters including 1,14,63,113 males, 99,98,383 females and 1,320 third genders are expected to exercise their right to franchise to seal the fate of 676 candidates. The maximum numbers of candidates are in Tulsipur, Gorakhpur Rural and Padrauna and the least are in Salempur. Polling in these constituencies will be held from 7 am till 6 pm on March 3.Also Read - Yogi vs Azad: Who Will Win The High-Octane Battle of UP's Gorakhpur?

Prominent faces and key candidates of UP Polls Phase 6:

BJP’s Yogi Adityanath

Azad Samaj Party’s Chandra Shekhar Azad

Congress president Ajay Kumar Lallu

Samajwadi Party’s Swami Prasad Maurya

Senior Samajwadi Party leader Ram Govind Chaudhary

10 Districts going to UP Polls Phase 6:

Ambedkar Nagar

Balrampur

Siddharthnagar

Basti

Sant Kabir Nagar

Maharajganj

Gorakhpur

Kushinagar

Deoria

Ballia

Full List of 57 Assembly Constituencies Going To UP Polls Phase 6:

S.No Constituencies Districts 1 Katehari Ambedkar Nagar 2 Tanda Ambedkar Nagar 3 Alapur Ambedkar Nagar 4 Jalalpur Ambedkar Nagar 5 Akbarpur Ambedkar Nagar 6 Tulsipur Balrampur 7 Gainsari Balrampur 8 Utraula Balrampur 9 Balrampur Balrampur 10 Shohratgarh Siddharthnagar 11 Kapilvastu Siddharthnagar 12 Bansi Siddharthnagar 13 Itwa Siddharthnagar 14 Doomariyaganj Siddharthnagar 15 Harraiya Basti 16 Kaptanganj Basti 17 Rudhauli Basti 18 Basti Sadar Basti 19 Mahadewa Basti 20 Menhdawal Sant Kabir Nagar 21 Khalilabad Sant Kabir Nagar 22 Dhanghata Sant Kabir Nagar 23 Pharenda Maharajganj 24 Nautanwa Maharajganj 25 Siswa Maharajganj 26 Maharajganj Maharajganj 27 Paniyara Maharajganj 28 Caimpiyarganj Gorakhpur 29 Pipraich Gorakhpur 30 Gorakhpur Urban Gorakhpur 31 Gorakhpur Rural Gorakhpur 32 Sahajanwa Gorakhpur 33 Khajani Gorakhpur 34 Chauri-Chaura Gorakhpur 35 Bansgaon Gorakhpur 36 Chillupar Gorakhpur 37 Khadda Kushinagar 38 Padrauna Kushinagar 39 Tamkuhi Raj Kushinagar 40 Fazilnagar Kushinagar 41 Kushinagar Kushinagar 42 Hata Kushinagar 43 Ramkola Kushinagar 44 Rudrapur Deoria 45 Deoria Deoria 46 Pathardeva Deoria 47 Rampur Karkhana Deoria 48 Bhatpar Rani Deoria 49 Salempur Deoria 50 Barhaj Deoria 51 Belthara Road Ballia 52 Rasara Ballia 53 Sikanderpur Ballia 54 Phephana Ballia 55 Ballia Nagar Ballia 56 Bansdih Ballia 57 Bairia Ballia