New Delhi: 'Not more than 100 people would be allowed at any event to celebrate the new year in Gautam Buddh Nagar', the guidelines for the December 31 celebrations stated. Issued by police commissioner Alok Singh, the guidelines said that a violation of the protocols put in place to curb the spread of coronavirus would invite police action.

Singh urged people to stay at home to avoid the risk of the infection. The top cop also warned that the DJs and sound systems used at such events must adhere to the Supreme Court guidelines. He said that the district police is adequately prepared for the new year and is monitoring the law-and-order situation.

Check complete guidelines here:

Permission for organising a new year’s programme will have to be obtained from the local DCP office.

Organisers will have to provide their names, addresses and mobile numbers.

Organisers shall also inform the police about the estimated number of participants in the event.

“Drone cameras will also be used on Thursday and Friday to keep a tab on the situation and any violation of the COVID-19 protocols will invite strict action against the offenders”, said Singh.

All COVID-19 protocols like thermal scanning, sanitisation, social distancing and face covers will have to be complied with during the events.