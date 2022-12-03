Top Recommended Stories
Uttar Pradesh Announces New Rule On Govt Jobs Based On ‘Compassionate Ground’. Check Details Here
The Yogi Adityanath-led government in Uttar Pradesh has announced new rule for jobs on 'compassionate ground'.
New Delhi: The Yogi Adityanath-led government in Uttar Pradesh has announced new rule for jobs on ‘compassionate ground’. The dependent grandchildren of teachers and non-teaching staff of government schools in the state will get job on the basis of ‘compassionae ground’.
This means any employee of 4,512 government-aided schools in Uttar Pradesh dies in harness then the grandchildren will get the job in that school, according to a report by Hindustan Times. Till now, only window/windower, son, unmarried daughter or widowed daughter of the deceased were considered as dependent for government jobs.
“The state government has implemented the new system by amending the Secondary Education Act, 1921,” a senior state secondary education department official was quoted as saying in the report.
As per the amended guidelines, if the “wife or husband, son or adopted son, daughters, widowed daughter-in-law, dependent unmarried brother, unmarried sister, or widowed mother, any of these are non-existent of deceased, in that case, dependent grandson or unmarried granddaughter will get an appointment”.
