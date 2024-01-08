Home

Uttar Pradesh Government Plans To Make Ayodhya’s Guptar Ghat A Major Tourist Attraction

The Lakshman Path, connecting Rajghat to Guptar Ghat, has been transformed into a four-lane road through encroachment control and expansion.

The Guptar Ghat of Ayodhya was chosen by Lord Shri Ram to proceed to heaven as per popular belief. (Image: X/@sudarsansand)

Ayodhya’s Guptar Ghat: The Yogi Adityanath-led Uttar Pradesh government plans to make Ayodhya a major tourist attraction with initiatives like rejuvenating it, including launching water sports and boating activities. In this regard, the Guptar Ghat of Ayodhya, the place which was chosen by Lord Shri Ram to proceed to heaven as per popular belief and which has a rich spiritual heritage, has emerged as the ideal location.

Going forward, the state government has taken steps to restore the ghat’s ancient spiritual and historical glory as well as to establish it as an attractive tourist destination in Ayodhya by equipping it with modern civic amenities, said a statement issued by the Chief Minister’s office.

Before 2017, the Guptar Ghat was considered a dilapidated stretch of the riverbank, primarily known for some ancient temples and meditation sites of saints, where stray animals were often found amid litter strewn all around, said the statement.

Now, the Guptar Ghat has transformed, becoming a tourist attraction with riverbank restoration, construction of solid embankments, beautification, widening and expansion of roads, and the introduction of tourist amenities.

Presently, the Lakshman Path, connecting Rajghat to Guptar Ghat, has been transformed into a four-lane road through encroachment control and expansion. In addition, various attractions, including water sports, have been developed here, turning the serene banks of the spiritually rich Sarayu into a place that not only provides spiritual solace but also fills visitors with excitement and joy.

Two phases of the beautification drive of Guptar Ghat have been completed while the third phase is in the final stage of completion. So far in the third phase of the drive, work on various amenities and attractions has been completed, including an open-air theatre, an aesthetically designed park with modern facilities, attractive sculptures, entrance gates, meditation cum yoga centre, kiosks, toilet blocks, interpretation centre, cafeteria, play park for children, CCTV surveillance for security, and more. These projects have been accomplished at the cost of Rs. 16.65 crores.

Furthermore, the overall expenditure on beautification processes in Guptar Ghat, encompassing both phases, has amounted to Rs. 76.73 crores. This includes the construction of a 1.150 km embankment from Guptar Ghat to Jamthara Ghat at Rs. 39.63 crore as well as the development of various projects at the cost of Rs. 37.10 crore.

The configuration of the Sarayu River’s bed at Guptar Ghat posed challenges to maintaining the necessary water levels for conducting regular water activities. Therefore, the government is working on the construction of embankments and the restoration of barrages to address this issue. Now, in addition to traditional boating, jetties are also operating in the river.

Furthermore, motorboats are operated here, providing riders with exhilarating experiences. Soon, the facility will also witness the operation of solar-powered boats and regular cruises.

The Guptar Ghat is becoming a world-class tourist destination through the development of the following facilities:

Open Air Theatre: Serving as an excellent medium for organizing cultural programs.

Attractive park equipped with state-of-the-art facilities: It has been equipped with facilities like an open-air gym, proper pavement, a jogging track and Victorian-style arc lighting.

Attractive Sculpture: Many attractive sculptures and mural sculptures are also being installed here.

Meditation cum Yoga Centre: Tourists coming here will be able to complete meditation and yoga activities uninterruptedly in the peaceful environment of sacred Saryu.

Kiosks, toilet blocks: Keeping in mind the toilet facilities of citizens, kiosks and toilet blocks are being operated here.

Interpretation Centre: It will function as a CCTV surveillance desk, tourist facilitation desk as well as coordination point.

Cafeteria: Here people can enjoy various dishes in the food court.

Play Park for Children: Construction of swings decorated in various attractive colours in which children can play.

CCTV Surveillance: Security arrangements are being ensured through CCTV and smart surveillance of the entire area.

Selfie Point: Light-enabled hoarding displays of ‘I Love Ayodhya’ have been installed at many tourist places here, converting them into selfie points.

Heritage Artistically Crafted Solar Lighting: Various types of lighting including solar and facade lighting give an attractive look to this area during the evening.

5G access, Wi-Fi zone: 5G network service has now been rolled over in areas where mobile signals were once unavailable. Wi-Fi facility can also be activated at the ghat.

(With ANI inputs)

