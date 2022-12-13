Top Recommended Stories
Uttar Pradesh Government Releases School Holiday List For 2023 | Full Details Inside
If your child studies in a school in Uttar Pradesh, then we are giving you the information about how many holidays they will get in the coming year.
UP School Holiday List: Only a few days are left for the year 2023 to come. With the arrival of the new year, students and parents wait for the list of school holidays. If your child studies in a school in Uttar Pradesh, then we are giving you the information about how many holidays they will get in the coming year.
Also Read:
The Uttar Pradesh government has announced a total holiday of 120 days for the schools in the state. These also include 53 Sundays. Along with these holidays, the UP-School Holiday List-2023 does not include Summer Vacations and Winter Vacations after the end of the session in schools.
On the other hand, according to the list released by the UP government, there are a total of 25 public holidays next year. 24 restricted holiday dates have been declared. A maximum of 11 holidays each for October and November 2023 have been announced.
In such a situation, the schools of Uttar Pradesh will remain closed on the declared dates other than summer-winter vacations, which are listed below
UTTAR PRADESH SCHOOL HOLIDAY LIST 2023
January 26, 2023 – Republic Day
February 5, 2023 – Mohd. Hazrat Ali birthday
February 18, 2023 – Mahashivaratri
March 7, 2023 – Holika Dahan
March 8, 2023 – Holi
March 30, 2023 – Ram Navami
April 4, 2023 – Mahavir Jayanti
April 7, 2023 – Good Friday
April 14, 2023 – Dr. Bhimrao Ambedkar’s birthday
April 22, 2023 – Eid al-Fitr
May 5, 2023 – Buddha Purnima
June 29, 2023 – Bakrid/Eid-al-Azha
July 29, 2023 – Muharram
August 15, 2023 – Independence Day
August 31, 2023 – Rakshabandhan
September 7, 2023 – Janmashtami
September 28, 2023 – Barawafat
October 2, 2023 – Gandhi Jayanti
October 23, 2023 – Mahanavami
October 24, 2023 – Dussehra / Vijayadashami
November 12, 2023 – Diwali
November 13, 2023 – Govardhan Puja
November 15, 2023 – Bhaiya Dooj / Chitragupt Jayanti
November 27, 2023 – Guru Nanak Jayanti / Kartik Purnima
December 25, 2023 – Christmas
For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Exams & Results News on India.com.