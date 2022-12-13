Uttar Pradesh Government Releases School Holiday List For 2023 | Full Details Inside

If your child studies in a school in Uttar Pradesh, then we are giving you the information about how many holidays they will get in the coming year.

Uttar Pradesh Government Releases School Holiday List For 2023 | Full Details Inside (Representational image)

UP School Holiday List: Only a few days are left for the year 2023 to come. With the arrival of the new year, students and parents wait for the list of school holidays. If your child studies in a school in Uttar Pradesh, then we are giving you the information about how many holidays they will get in the coming year.

The Uttar Pradesh government has announced a total holiday of 120 days for the schools in the state. These also include 53 Sundays. Along with these holidays, the UP-School Holiday List-2023 does not include Summer Vacations and Winter Vacations after the end of the session in schools.

On the other hand, according to the list released by the UP government, there are a total of 25 public holidays next year. 24 restricted holiday dates have been declared. A maximum of 11 holidays each for October and November 2023 have been announced.

In such a situation, the schools of Uttar Pradesh will remain closed on the declared dates other than summer-winter vacations, which are listed below

UTTAR PRADESH SCHOOL HOLIDAY LIST 2023

January 26, 2023 – Republic Day

February 5, 2023 – Mohd. Hazrat Ali birthday

February 18, 2023 – Mahashivaratri

March 7, 2023 – Holika Dahan

March 8, 2023 – Holi

March 30, 2023 – Ram Navami

April 4, 2023 – Mahavir Jayanti

April 7, 2023 – Good Friday

April 14, 2023 – Dr. Bhimrao Ambedkar’s birthday

April 22, 2023 – Eid al-Fitr

May 5, 2023 – Buddha Purnima

June 29, 2023 – Bakrid/Eid-al-Azha

July 29, 2023 – Muharram

August 15, 2023 – Independence Day

August 31, 2023 – Rakshabandhan

September 7, 2023 – Janmashtami

September 28, 2023 – Barawafat

October 2, 2023 – Gandhi Jayanti

October 23, 2023 – Mahanavami

October 24, 2023 – Dussehra / Vijayadashami

November 12, 2023 – Diwali

November 13, 2023 – Govardhan Puja

November 15, 2023 – Bhaiya Dooj / Chitragupt Jayanti

November 27, 2023 – Guru Nanak Jayanti / Kartik Purnima

December 25, 2023 – Christmas