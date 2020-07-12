New Delhi: With number of new coronavirus positive cases rising everyday in Uttar Pradesh, the Yogi Adityanath government here is reportedly contemplating completely locking down the state on the weekends. As per reports, if the weekend lockdown is indeed announced, offices and markets will be open across the state for five days-from Monday to Friday-and closed on Saturday and Sunday. Also Read - Bengaluru Lockdown From July 14: 3,168 Active Containment Zones in City, Karnataka Surpasses Uttar Pradesh in COVID-19 Cases

The order is likely to be applicable on both state and private establishments, with stringent restrictions to be in place every weekend. Public transport, as per reports, will be allowed to operate at one-third of its capacity with only essential services exempted from the lockdown.

Notably, Uttar Pradesh is currently in the middle of a 55-hour lockdown, which came into effect at 10 PM on Friday and will be lifted at 5 AM on Monday. The aim behind the 55-hour lockdown, which, essentially, is a weekend lockdown itself, is to restrict any non-essential movement and to successfully screen every household in the state.

With its highest-ever spike of 1,403 new COVID-19 positive cases on Friday, the total number of positive cases reported in Uttar Pradesh crossed the 35,000 case-mark and is currently at 35,092. This includes 22,689 discharges, 11,490 active cases and 902 deaths.