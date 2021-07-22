Lucknow: The Uttar Pradesh government has promised to provide free WiFi facility in 217 cities of 17 municipal corporations across the state, it announced on Wednesday

In an official statement, the Yogi Adityanath government said these locations will include rural as well as urban places.

Free WiFi will be installed at two places in bigger cities while only one in smaller cities.

Among cities where free WiFi will be installed include Lucknow, Kanpur, Agra, Aligarh, Varanasi, Prayagraj, Jhansi, Bareilly, Saharanpur, Moradabad, Gorakhpur, Ayodhya, Meerut, Shahjahanpur, Ghaziabad, Mathura-Vrindavan and Firozabad.

The state government further said that places like bus stand, court, railway station, block and registrar office will have this facility.

(With inputs from ANI)