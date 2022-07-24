New rate of electricity in Uttar Pradesh: The Uttar Pradesh Electricity Regulatory Commission has given a big relief to one crore 20 lakh consumers of the state as new electricity rates have been implemented in Uttar Pradesh. It is believed that these rates of electricity will work to give great relief to the people. Let us tell you that the government has abolished the rate of Rs 7 per unit. This decision to cut electricity rates in Uttar Pradesh is said to be a vital decision.Also Read - 5 Kanwar Yatra Devotees Travelling From Gwalior Mowed Down By Truck In Uttar Pradesh's Hathras, 1 Injured

Electricity tariffs have been reduced from 50 paise to Re 1 in almost all slabs in both urban and rural areas. We’ve also reduced slabs from 80 to 59 to reduce the confusion of consumers: Uttar Pradesh Urban Development & Energy Minister AK Sharma pic.twitter.com/TdDmzWpS2Y — ANI UP/Uttarakhand (@ANINewsUP) July 23, 2022

New electricity rates applicable in Uttar Pradesh

The government has now reduced the rates of domestic electricity by Rs 7 per unit. According to the new rates, now the maximum rate has been increased to Rs 6.50. Urban consumers of Uttar Pradesh who use less than 150 units of electricity will have to pay Rs 5 per unit.

At the same time, those who consume from 151 to 300 units will have to pay Rs 5.50 per unit. At the same time, on crossing 300 units, consumers will have to pay Rs 6 per unit. Consumers spending more than 500 units in a month will have to pay a bill of Rs 6.50 per unit.

Rural consumers will get this benefit in Uttar Pradesh

The government has also given huge benefits to the rural consumers. According to the new rates, if consumers consume up to 100 units of electricity in a month, they will have to pay Rs 3.35 per unit. On the other hand, Rs 3.35 paise per unit from 101 to 150 units and Rs 5 per unit from 151 to 300 will have to be paid. If they spend more than 300 units of electricity, they will have to pay Rs 5.50 paise per unit.

Big discount for BPL consumers

The Yogi government has given huge discount to domestic BPL consumers. Let us tell you that the government has decided to charge Rs 3 per unit up to 100 units from rural and urban domestic BPL consumers. Apart from this, rates have been cut by 10 percent in Greater Noida of Noida Power Company area. The company was having surplus and 5 lakh consumers will get the benefit of this.