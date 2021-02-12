Uttar Pradesh Panchayat Election 2021: For the upcoming three-tier Uttar Pradesh Panchayat elections 2o21, the Yogi Adityanath-led government in the state has introduced a rotational system of reservation which means that if a seat was reserved for the candidates from scheduled castes (SCs), scheduled tribe (STs) and other backward classes (OBCs) in 2015 then this time (in 2021 polls), the same seat will not be reserved for them. As per the rotational system, the seats for the categories will be reserved on the basis of their population. Notably, the five-year term of Uttar Pradesh gram panchayats will expire on December 25, 2020. This year, a total of 57,207 village heads will be elected.

How New Rotational Reservation System Will be Implemented?

-The reservation system in place for the elections from 1995 to 2015 will be taken into account in the new policy.

-As per Additional Chief Secretary, Panchayati Raj, Manoj Kumar Singh, the order of Scheduled Castes (SC), Other Backward Classes (OBC), and women in the previous election will be taken into account in the reservation policy

-Preference would be given to seats that have never been reserved so far.

-Seats that were reserved for SC or SC women will either not be reserved at all in 2021 or reserved for Other Backward Castes.

-Seats that have never been reserved for OBCs, women, or SCs could be reserved this year, the Times of India reported quoting Singh.

-The government has found two zila panchayat seats that were never reserved for SCs and OBCs till date. Besides, seven seats were never reserved for women.

-Of the total gram panchayat seats, 330 will be reserved for STs, 12,045 for SCs and 15,712 for OBCs.

Cooperative Bank Loan Defaulters Can Not Contest Polls

Those who want to contest the polls, he or she will have to repay the loan taken from Cooperative Society and the District Cooperative Bank. Candidates will have to produce a no dues certificate to contest Panchayat elections this year. Additional Chief Secretary of the Cooperative Department has also issued a direction in this regard.

Important Dates to Remember

March 2 – 3: District Magistrate (DM) will publish the list of reserved seats and their allocation (total number and names of reserved seats– for pradhan, gram panchayat and zila panchayat).

March 4-8: Objections can be raised in writing.

March 10-12: Final list will be issued.

All You Need to Know About Uttar Pradesh Panchayat Elections

Uttar Pradesh panchayat elections were held in 1995, 2000, 2005, 2010 and 2015.

Last week, the Allahabad High Court asked the State Election Commission in Uttar Pradesh to ensure the rural civic body elections are held by April 30, rejecting the poll panel”s undertaking to hold the polls by May.

At present, the state has 826 vikas khands (development blocks), and 58,194 gram sabhas. There are 7,31,813 wards in the gram sabhas, and 75,855 wards in kshetra panchayats and 30,051 wards in 75 zila panchayats.