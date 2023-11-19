Home

UP Govt Bans Halal-Certified Products With Immediate Effect Amid Case Against Jamiat, Others For ‘Fake’ Certificates

The Yogi Adityanath-led dispensation in Uttar Pradesh has forbidden the production, storage, distribution, and sale of food products with the Halal certification with immediate effect, according to an official release.

Uttar Pradesh Halal Ban: The Uttar Pradesh government on Saturday announced an immediate ban on sale and production of all Halal-certified products in the state. In an official order, the Yogi Adityanath-led dispensation forbade the production, storage, distribution, and sale of food products with the Halal certification with immediate effect, according to a release.

The ban comes in the backdrop of a crackdown by the Uttar Pradesh Police against several businesses and religious organizations, including the influential Jamiat Ulama-e-Hind, for allegedly using “forged” halal certificates to” exploit people’s religious sentiments in order to boost sales”.

As per the official order, strict legal measures will be implemented against any individual or firm engaged in the production, storage, distribution, buying, and selling of Halal-certified medicines, medical devices, and cosmetics within Uttar Pradesh.

However, products manufactured for export will not be subject to the restrictions, it said.

All Halal-certified products banned

The order revealed that the UP government has received credible information indicating that products such as– dairy items, sugar, bakery products, peppermint oil, salty ready-to-eat beverages, and edible oils are being labelled with Halal certification– in a bid to “exploit a certain religious group”.

“Additionally, certain medicines, medical devices, and cosmetic products are reported to feature the Halal certificate on their packaging or labelling. However, there are no provisions for marking Halal certification on labels in the government rules related to drugs, medical devices, and cosmetics, nor is there any mention of Halal certification in the Drugs and Cosmetics Act, 1940, and its related rules,” it said.

The order warned that any direct or indirect mention of Halal certification on the labels of medicines, medical devices, or cosmetics constitutes falsification under the said Act, making it a punishable offence.

Similarly, according to the Act and rules applicable to food items, the Food Safety and Standards Authority of India, the apex body for food items, has been given the right to determine the standards of food items, based on which the quality of food items is ensured.

Halal operating as “parallel system”

It noted that Halal certification was operating as a “parallel system” to standard food quality certification by the state and creates confusion about the same. It also violates the government rules in this regard, the order said.

Case against Jamiat, others for ‘fake’ halal certificates

Earlier, a case was registered by the Lucknow Police against several organizations based on on a complaint filed at the Hazratganj police station in Lucknow on Friday by one Shailendra Kumar Sharma– a resident of Motijheel Colony in Aishbagh.

According to the police, a case was registered against the Halal India Private Limited Chennai, Jamiat Ulama-i-Hind Halal Trust Delhi, Halal Council of India Mumbai, Jamiat Ulama Maharashtra and others for allegedly “exploiting religious sentiments to boost sales by providing halal certificates to customers of a specific religion”.

The above mentioned entities were booked under sections 120B (criminal conspiracy), 153A (promoting enmity between different groups), 298 (uttering words, etc, with deliberate intent to wound the religious feelings), 384 (extortion), 420 (cheating and dishonestly inducing delivery of property), 467 (forgery of valuable security, will, etc), 468 (forgery for purpose of cheating), 471 (using as genuine a forged document or electronic record) and 505 (statements conducing to public mischief) of the IPC, said the police.

Citing the FIR, a statement issued by the UP government said that the said companies allegedly issued forged halal certificates to various companies for financial gains, fostering not only social animosity but also violating public trust.

‘Jalidaar’ caps spewing venom, fooling people: Minister

Meanwhile, lauding CM Adityanath for keeping “conspiracies” like Halal certification at bay in the BJP-ruled state, UP Minister Sanjay Nishad thanked the Chief Minister for making the state the “best among all” where tough action is taken against all mafias and conmen.

“I want to thank the Chief Minister for his persistent efforts to make this state (UP) the best among all. Action is being taken against all the mafias, conmen and conspirators (under Yogi).”

“You can see how they are deceiving by certifying products as halal. It is the misuse of words like ‘Halal’ and ‘Haraam’. There are some people who wear ‘jaalidaar’ caps and spew venom and mix it in people’s minds,” said Sanjay Nishad.

“So this government wants that in all Madrasa, schools and trust, proper education needs to be provided. Proceedings will be done against those who do conspiracies,” he added.

(With inputs from agencies)

