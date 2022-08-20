Uttar Pradesh Coronavirus Latest News Today: With the rise in coronavirus cases, the Uttar Pradesh government on Saturday imposed Section 144 in Kanpur and restricted the gathering of people in public places. As per a report by India Today, the authorities said the Section 144 has also been imposed keeping in mind various upcoming examinations and festivals.Also Read - COVID-19: Scientists Discover Master Key To Fight All Variants. All You Need To Know

Check full list of guidelines:

As part of the restrictions, Section 144 will be in place for a month in Kanpur.

Section 144 in Kanpur restricts the assembly of more than four to five people at a time.

Without the permission of the Police Commissioner, more than five people will not be able to gather in a public place.

People also cannot take out a procession in large number without due permission from authorities.

The violators of Section 144 will be punished under Section 188 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

The development comes as Uttar Pradesh for the past few days has been witnessing a steep surge in COVID Cases.

Coronavirus updates

The Ministry of Health and Family Welfare earlier in the day said India reported 13,272 fresh coronavirus infections that pushed its tally to 4,43,27,890, while the number of active cases came down to 1,01,166. The toll due to COVID-19 climbed to 5,27,289 with 36 fatalities, including six deaths reconciled by Kerala, the data updated at 8 am stated.

The active cases comprise 0.23 per cent of the total infections, while the national COVID-19 recovery rate stands at 98.58 per cent, the ministry said.

The 30 new deaths include five each from Maharashtra and West Bengal; three each from Chhattisgarh, Delhi and Karnataka; two each from Bihar, Punjab and Rajasthan; and one each from Himachal Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, Odisha, Uttarakhand and Uttar Pradesh.