Lucknow: The Yogi Adityanath-led Uttar Pradesh government on Tuesday announced that Section 144 CrPC will be invoked in Lucknow district from December 7 till January 5, 2022 amid the rising concerns over the new covid variant, Omicron. According to the reports, the decision has been taken keeping in mind the Christmas and New Year's celebration.

"No one without a proper police permission will either take out a procession of five-person or more than that, nor anyone will become a part of it," an order passed by Piyush Mordia, Joint Commissioner of Police (Law and Order), Police Commissionerate Lucknow said. "No one will do anything which will create communal tension inside the jurisdiction of Lucknow Commissionarate," it added.

The police also added that in view of the upcoming examinations scheduled in the district, the police force will be deployed at the examination centres of UPCS, PSC, or any other government-related examination to stop anti-social element and people involved in cheating (scandals).

To recall, the Uttar Pradesh government on Monday had issued guidelines for all districts regarding the Omicron variant of coronavirus.

Important details:

Apart from conducting RT-PCR tests of all passengers coming to the state, genome tests of all infected patients are also being carried out.

The state government has been ensuring strict vigil on the borders following the confirmation of cases of the new variant in other states of the country

The state is also emphasising on further improving the health facilities in rural and urban areas, the statement said.

Medical facilities are rapidly being improved to deal with the virus. In the state’s Community Health Centres (CHCs) and Primary Health Centres (PHCs), 19,000 beds are being increased and 55,000 beds in medical colleges

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has directed senior officials to make proper arrangements in hospitals for dealing with the new variant. Along with this, the state government is also keeping a close watch on availability of oxygen, beds, laboratories, the statement said.