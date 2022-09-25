New Delhi: The Yogi Adityanath government in Uttar Pradesh has issued standard operating procedures (SOPs) for cremation of bodies of those killed in criminal incidents or accidents. According to the new SOPs, placing bodies on the roads have been banned. According to a home department spokesman, the SOPs comes on the orders of the High Court on a PIL in this regard. “Anyone who places a body in a public place or road will face action since this amounts to disrespect of the deceased,” said the spokesman.Also Read - On Lines of Delhi-NCR: CM Yogi Adityanath Tells Officials to Develop UP State Capital Region | Key Points
UTTAR PRADESH FRAMES SOPs FOR CREMATION
- As per the SOPs, people will no longer be allowed to place bodies on roads and block traffic in protest. This will be a punishable offence.
- When families of the deceased are handed over the bodies after post-mortem, they will have to give in writing that they will take the body straight to their house and thereafter to the cremation/burial grounds.
- They will not be allowed to place the body at any place as a mark of protest. Any organisation that takes part in such activities will also face action.
- In cases where cremation takes place at night, the family of the deceased will have to give its approval in writing and the entire process will be videographed. Any message exchanged between the concerned family and the district administration will be preserved as record for one year.
- In cases where the family refuses to accept the body, local people will be taken into confidence and the district magistrate will decide on the cremation/burial of the deceased.
- This decision comes after the outrage over the cremation of the Hathras victim in the middle of the night in September 2020.