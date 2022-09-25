New Delhi: The Yogi Adityanath government in Uttar Pradesh has issued standard operating procedures (SOPs) for cremation of bodies of those killed in criminal incidents or accidents. According to the new SOPs, placing bodies on the roads have been banned. According to a home department spokesman, the SOPs comes on the orders of the High Court on a PIL in this regard. “Anyone who places a body in a public place or road will face action since this amounts to disrespect of the deceased,” said the spokesman.Also Read - On Lines of Delhi-NCR: CM Yogi Adityanath Tells Officials to Develop UP State Capital Region | Key Points

UTTAR PRADESH FRAMES SOPs FOR CREMATION