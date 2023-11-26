Home

UP HORROR: Dalit Boy Beaten, Forced To Drink Urine, Eyebrows Shaved Off In Jaunpur Village; 2 Booked

A 14-year-old Dalit was allegedly beaten, forced to consume urine and dirt, and had his eyebrows shaved off by some locals in a village of Jaunpur district in Uttar Pradesh.

File Photo

Uttar Pradesh News: A 14-year-old Dalit boy was viciously beaten and reportedly forced to drink urine and eat dirt by by some people in a village of Uttar Pradesh’s Jaunpur district after the teenager was accused of “harassing” a girl in his village. The assailants also shaved off his eyebrows, reports said.

According to reports, the incident took place on Thursday in an area under the Sujanganj police station jurisdiction, however, an FIR was was registered on Saturday evening following the intervention of Jaunpur SP Ajay Pal Sharma, IANS reported.

A senior official said that boy’s father had filed a complaint stating that some people from the village on a day before beat up his son and forced him to drink urine.

In his complaint, the father of the Dalit boy alleged that his son was returning home from the Aami area on Thursday when the assailants caught him and thrashed him. Later, they forced him to consume soil and urine, he said, alleging that his son’s eyebrows were shaved.

He further alleged that the assailants called him on the spot and allowed him to take the son after telling him not to report the matter to the police.

The boy’s father alleged that he had contacted the Sujanganj cops on Thursday evening, but his complaint was not registered, after which he met the Jaunpur SP.

“We received the complaint on Friday and lodged an FIR on Saturday,” Station House Officer Rohit Kumar Mishra told news agency PTI. Mishra , however, said reports of the victim being forced to drink urine by the assailants have not been proven.

“In the preliminary investigation, we have found that the boy was allegedly beaten by two men who suspected him of passing derogatory remarks on a minor girl of their family,” the SHO said.

Following the complaint by the victim’s father, police booked two people of the village under sections 323 (voluntarily causing hurt), 504 (intentional insult), and 506 (criminal intimidation) of the IPC and also sections of the SC/ST Act and took the boy for a medical examination.

“The claim that the minor was forced to consume urine has been found to be incorrect in the preliminary investigation,” Mishra added.

The boy was also sent for medical examination which will determine if the victim is a minor.

Meanwhile, the persons who thrashed him have also lodged an FIR against the Dalit boy alleging that he had sexually harassed a girl of their family.

Police said that on their complaint, a named FIR against the boy had been lodged under section 354 (outraging modesty) of IPC.

(With inputs from agencies)

