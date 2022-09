Lakhimpur: Two Minor Girls Found Hanging From Tree in UP’s Lakhimpur.Also Read - Uttar Pradesh: Man Thrashed By Woman In Streets For Passing Lewd Comments Against Her

This is a breaking story… Also Read - UP Man Accused Of Raping Fiancée Marries Her During Parole

Two Minor Girls Found Hanging From Tree in UP’s Lakhimpur Also Read - To Avoid Studies, Boy Slits Throat Of 13-Year-Old Friend, Dumps Body In Bushes On Delhi-Meerut Expressway