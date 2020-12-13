New Delhi: The Yogi Adityanath-led Uttar Pradesh government has made 10 years of medical service mandatory for the post-graduate medical students in the state health department. Those who leave the job in middle and fail to complete the full 10 years will have to pay a hefty compensation of Rs 1 crore. Also Read - Rules Eased: You Can Now Get Online Liquor License for Six Hours in Uttar Pradesh

Principal Secretary (Health), UP, Amit Mohan Prasad made the announcement on Saturday. "UP Government mandates 10 years of service in the department for medical students undergoing Post-graduation course in the state. Anyone failing to do so has to pay a fine amount of Rs 1 crore."

He also asserted that if a student leaves the PG course in between, he/she will be debarred from the course for the next three years. Furthermore, Prasad informed that over 15,000 posts have been created for doctors in state-run hospitals across the state and as many as 11,000 MBBS doctors are currently occupying these posts.

If reports are to be believed, the decision was taken in the wake of the shortage of specialist doctors in state-run hospitals and medical centers.

Earlier in August, to resolve the doctor shortage crisis amidst the COVID-19 pandemic, the Uttar Pradesh government had asked the doctors who completed their MD, MS, and PG diploma courses from state-run institutions to mandatorily serve at government hospitals for a certain time period.