New Delhi: Noida police have launched an investigation after the body of a 19-year-old man was found dumped in bushes in Sector 32 on Friday. People in the area spotted the body and informed the police.

"The deceased has been identified as Ashok, who lived in the slums in Sector 9 here. His family has been informed about it," a police spokesperson said.

The cause of his death is yet to be ascertained and the body has been sent for post-mortem, the spokesperson said.

Earlier this month, Ghaziabad police had recovered the body of an unidentified woman, aged about 25 years, from the bushes on the banks of the Behta canal in Loni.